Warriors vs. Celtics Game 6: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info

By Nick Schwartz
 4 days ago
The Golden State Warriors are one win away from winning the 2022 NBA championship, and if you’re wondering how you can watch Thursday’s pivotal Game 6 live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Warriors took control of the series with a win at home in Game 5, as Andrew Wiggins led Golden State with 26 points in a 104-94 win. Steph Curry went 0-for-9 from long-range in the win, finishing with 16 points.

The Warriors already have one win at TD Garden in the 2022 NBA Finals: Game 4, when Curry erupted for 43 points to tie the series.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Thursday’s Game 6 between the Warriors and Celtics.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Thursday, June 16
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Warriors at Celtics Game 6 injury report

Warriors: Andre Iguodala (right knee inflammation) and Otto Porter Jr. (left foot soreness) are questionable. James Wiseman (right knee injury management) is out.

Celtics: Robert Williams III (left knee soreness) is questionable.

Probable starting lineups

Golden State Warriors

  • F Draymond Green
  • F Otto Porter Jr.
  • F Andrew Wiggins
  • G Klay Thompson
  • G Steph Curry

Boston Celtics

  • F Jayson Tatum
  • C Al Horford
  • C Robert Williams III
  • G Jaylen Brown
  • G Marcus Smart

