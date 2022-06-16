Warriors vs. Celtics Game 6: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info
The Golden State Warriors are one win away from winning the 2022 NBA championship, and if you’re wondering how you can watch Thursday’s pivotal Game 6 live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Warriors took control of the series with a win at home in Game 5, as Andrew Wiggins led Golden State with 26 points in a 104-94 win. Steph Curry went 0-for-9 from long-range in the win, finishing with 16 points.
The Warriors already have one win at TD Garden in the 2022 NBA Finals: Game 4, when Curry erupted for 43 points to tie the series.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of Thursday’s Game 6 between the Warriors and Celtics.
How to watch
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
- Date: Thursday, June 16
- Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Warriors at Celtics Game 6 injury report
Warriors: Andre Iguodala (right knee inflammation) and Otto Porter Jr. (left foot soreness) are questionable. James Wiseman (right knee injury management) is out.
Celtics: Robert Williams III (left knee soreness) is questionable.
Probable starting lineups
Golden State Warriors
- F Draymond Green
- F Otto Porter Jr.
- F Andrew Wiggins
- G Klay Thompson
- G Steph Curry
Boston Celtics
- F Jayson Tatum
- C Al Horford
- C Robert Williams III
- G Jaylen Brown
- G Marcus Smart
