ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Health experts provide tips for coping with ‘panger’

boreal.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world has been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for more than two years, and it has come with new anxieties for Americans. Mental health professionals say pandemic anger, or “panger,” is a chronic form of anxiety compared to other forms....

www.boreal.org

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Is A Great Reminder To Pay Attention On All Minnesota Boat Launches

So this happened in Dakota County, but in reality, you could substitute Dakota for any number of Minnesota county names. A driver, pulling his boat out of the water, forgot that his vehicle was in reverse when he exited, resulting in both his car and boat going back into the lake. It's a good reminder to double-check everything while you are on area boat launches.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

2 men identified after dying in separate incidents on Minnesota River Sunday

RENVILLE, Minn. — Two deaths in separate incidents on the Minnesota River near Renville on Sunday are being investigated by authorities. According to a release from the Renville County Sheriff's Department, police got a 911 call just before 3 p.m. from a person who thought they saw a body caught in a log jam on the river between Franklin and Morton.
RENVILLE, MN
bulletin-news.com

Grain Bin Accident Kills Worker in Southern Minnesota

A 36-year-old Pemberton man was killed in a grain bin accident in Steele County, Minnesota, on Thursday. According to a Crystal Valley Cooperative release, Paul Frantum, a Crystal Valley employee, was apparently loading a train in Hope when he got enveloped in a grain bin. Around 9:20 p.m., emergency responders got a call and began rescue efforts.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 dead in separate incidents on Minnesota River Sunday

RENVILLE COUNTY -- It was a tragic day on the Minnesota River Sunday as two people died in separate incidents in Renville County.Just before 3 p.m., the sheriff's office said crews recovered a man's body caught in a log jam between Franklin and Morton. Investigators are trying to figure out how he died.Around 5:20 p.m., officials got a 911 call about a young male drowning near Vicksburg County Park. The sheriff's office said he was swimming with his family when he began to struggle and went underwater. Emergency responders searched for about two hours before finding him. They tried to resuscitate him before he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Neither victim has been publicly identified.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mental Fatigue#Mental Health Services#Americans
Bring Me The News

2 dead just miles apart on the Minnesota River in Renville County

The bodies of two people were pulled from the Minnesota River just miles apart on Sunday, though the Renville County Sheriff's Office says the incidents are not related. Just before 3 p.m., a 911 caller reported a body stuck in a log jam on the river between Franklin and Morton, with crews eventually recovering the man's body and confirming that he was dead.
fox9.com

Minnetonka father dies during Yellowstone family trip

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Sometimes baseball is about more than hits, runs, and errors. On this night, it's a comfort in the midst of overwhelming grief. "I would say crushed is the biggest feeling I've had all day long," said Megan Bonk of Minnetonka. "Our heart is in pieces on the floor and we are trying to pick them up and put them back together and it will never be the same again."
MINNETONKA, MN
KDHL AM 920

Faribault Woman Injured in I-35 Crash

The Minnesota State Highway Patrol reports a 38 year old Faribault woman was injured in a single vehicle crash. The call came in at 9:24 a.m. Location was the southbound lanes of I-35 at Milepost 73 in Webster Township, Rice County. The State Patrol report states more information will be...
FARIBAULT, MN
KIMT

Wanted man captured in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – Two people are arrested after a Blue Earth County search turns up drugs and a loaded gun. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (DTF) says it received information on Wednesday that Pilee Kong Gatwatch, 23 of Mankato, was seen entering a Mankato apartment complex. Gatwach was wanted for first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, theft, and fleeing a police officer.
MANKATO, MN
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Anoka, Carver, Chippewa, Dakota, Hennepin, Lac Qui Parle by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 04:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-21 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Anoka; Carver; Chippewa; Dakota; Hennepin; Lac Qui Parle; Ramsey; Scott; Stevens; Swift; Washington; Yellow Medicine EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105. * WHERE...Portions of east central and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads buckling.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
worldnationnews.com

Property owners file federal lawsuit over St. Paul rent control

Describing St. Paul’s new rent control mandate as unconstitutional, two building owners located in Bloomington and Minnetonka have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of St. Paul, the city council, the city mayor’s office and the director of the St. Paul Security Department. and inspection. The civil...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Drug task force seeking assistance in locating wanted Mankato man

Jason Lee Martin, Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force is seeking assistance in locating a wanted Mankato man. Jason Lee Martin, 34, has a number of warrants for his arrest, including burglary, firearm possession, identity theft, and drug possession. Martin was allegedly discovered...
MANKATO, MN
willmarradio.com

Lester Prairie Police search for missing 15 year-old girl

(Lester Prairie, MN)-- The Lester Prairie Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 15 year-old Cheyenne Cadena. She was last seen at her residence on June 17 possibly wearing sweatpants or jeans with a crop top and a black sweatshirt prior to leaving. She wears black rimmed glasses and has a nose and belly button piercing. It is unknown if she left on foot or in a vehicle with friends. If you have seen or know the whereabouts of 15 year-old Cheyenne Cadena, please contact the Lester Prairie Police Department at 320-864-1359.
LESTER PRAIRIE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy