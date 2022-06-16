ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh's Fourth of July fireworks show at Dix Park will be presented by ABC11

 4 days ago

ABC11 will present the Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks this year!

The City of Raleigh announced the festivities will move to Dix Park this year. The free event will feature music, lawn games and, of course, fireworks. Break out your coolers and lawn chairs and meet us in the "Big Field" for this family friendly event!

ABC11 anchor Amber Rupinta will emcee the event at Dix Park, but if you cannot make it out this year, don't worry. ABC11 will air an hour-long live special hosted by Steve Daniels and Lauren Johnson and Chief Meteorologist Don Schwenneker starting at 9 p.m. You can watch the special live on TV and anywhere you stream, including the ABC11 North Carolina streaming app on Roku, Fire, Apple, and Android TV's.

At Dix Park, gates open at 6 p.m. and the fireworks show will start at 9:30 p.m.

Free parking can be found at downtown parking decks and on NC State University's Centennial Campus. Free shuttles will drive visitors to and from Dix Park from Moore Square and Centennial Campus. There will be no parking available at Dix Park.

Anyone visiting is encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, coolers, strollers or wagons and food. However, all beverages should be non-alcoholic.

For event maps and other details, visit raleighnc.gov/fireworks .

