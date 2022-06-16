ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Monte, CA

Candlelight vigil planned for fallen El Monte officers

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13NSL4_0gCmd93u00

El Monte officers remembered by community; vigil planned 03:23

In the wake of a tragic shooting that left two El Monte Police officers dead on Tuesday, the mourning El Monte community has come together to offer their support and appreciation to the fallen heroes.

Residents joined family members and fellow law enforcement Tuesday evening as the officer's bodies were taken to the L.A. County Coroner's office in a procession before leaving candles, bouquets of flowers and other offerings at a growing memorial outside of the El Monte Police headquarters .

As the community continues to reel, city planners have put together a candlelight vigil for the two officers, which will take place Saturday evening at 7 p.m. on the front steps of the El Monte Civic Center.

Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana were shot and killed Tuesday after responding to reports of a stabbing at Siesta Inn motel in El Monte. When they arrived, they were met by gunfire from the suspect, 35-year-old Justin Flores .

Both officers were taken to a hospital where they later died. Flores was shot and killed at the scene.

"Corporal Paredes and Officer Santana paid the ultimate sacrifice, while in the performance of a noble profession, serving the community they loved," officials said Wednesday.

Both officers were raised in El Monte, and had deep ties to their community.

"It honestly feels like we've lost a family member," said one woman who stopped by the memorial Wednesday to offer her respects.

In Sacramento, California Governor Gavin Newsom had flags flown at half-staff in honor of Paredes and Santana.

"Jennifer and I join Californians in mourning Corporal Paredes and Officer Santana, two brave public servants who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Their tragic loss is a painful reminder of the risks our women and men in law enforcement face every day fulfilling the oath they were sworn to uphold. Our hearts are with their loved ones, their law enforcement family, and the people of El Monte," Newsom said in a statement released Thursday morning.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

El Monte city facilities closed Monday to mourn fallen officers

As the El Monte community continues to reel in the wake of a tragic double shooting that left two police officers dead, all city facilities were expected to remain closed Monday to allow time for mourning. El Monte City Hall and all public facilities were closed as counselors were provided for employees who were struggling to cope with the stark reality.When announcing the closure Friday, City Manager Alma Martinez said, "My employees are grieving the loss of two officers who were part of our El Monte family.""As we all cope with this tragedy, we are making counseling services available to all...
EL MONTE, CA
CBS LA

Hundreds gather at series of street takeovers overnight in Compton

Despite community outrage and attempts by law enforcement to curb such gatherings, hundreds of spectators and participants flooded Southland streets for yet another series of street takeovers Sunday evening. Dangerous driving stunts, laser pointers and fireworks were amongst the usual antics performed by those in attendance, as they overtook intersections at several locations, including: W. Imperial Highway and S. Western Avenue, Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street and W. Alondra Boulevard and Central Avenue in Compton. Footage from the scene of the Compton street takeover shows cars coming dangerously close to onlookers as they performed doughnuts around the intersection, with people hanging...
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

LAPD officers fatally shoot carjacking suspect in Pacoima

A carjacking suspect was fatally shot by police officers in Pacoima late Sunday evening. After receiving calls of a "man with a gun" in the Laurel Canyon and Van Nuys Boulevard area, who had reportedly been pointing the gun at pedestrians in the area and had attempted a carjacking at the intersection, Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived to the scene just after 10:40 p.m.Upon their arrival, the suspect, in his 20s, allegedly pointed his firearm and opened fire at the officers, at which point they shot him and took him into custody. "The suspect attempted to carjack a motorist here at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
crimevoice.com

One Killed, Two Injured in San Bernardino Apartment Complex Shooting

Originally published as a San Bernardino Sheriff Department Nixle post:. “On Monday, June 6, 2022, deputies from Sheriff’s Central Station responded to a shooting in the 7000 block of Tippecanoe Avenue. When deputies arrived, they located three gunshot victims in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The victims were transported to a local hospital. One of the victims, Aaron Garcia, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The other victims remain hospitalized.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
El Monte, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
City
El Monte, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Emotional vigil held for 2 El Monte Police officers shot and killed Tuesday

A very emotional ceremony was held Saturday night in El Monte for the two police officers shot and killed Tuesday while they were investigating reports of a stabbing. Streets around the civic center were filled with people from all over, including law enforcement from surrounding cities, to honor Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana.RELATED: "I'm so deeply sorry": Wife of shooter who killed 2 El Monte officers speaks outThe deaths of the two officers sent shockwaves throughout El Monte and neighboring cities. "Anything in the San Gabriel hub, when something so tragic and awful, it effects everyone," said Baldwin Hills resident...
EL MONTE, CA
CBS LA

Police look for suspects who injured 3 LAPD officers during Boyle Heights unlawful assembly

Investigators are looking for answers about an unlawful assembly that injured three Los Angeles Police Department officers Saturday. It happened around 8:41 p.m. in the 600 block of Anderson Street in Boyle Heights. The Los Angeles Police Department's Hollenbeck Division responded to a radio call of a large group causing a disturbance and vandalizing nearby vehicles and buildings.According to LAPD, officers arrived at the scene and requested additional units for multiple vandalism suspects within the large group. The group responded to the officers' arrival by shooting fireworks and throwing rocks and bottles at them. Officers requested help, and at around 8:42 p.m.,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Crews engage brushfire in Santa Clarita, two lanes of Route 14 closed

Firefighters were engaged with a brushfire in the Santa Clarita area near Route 14 Monday morning. The blaze was first reported just before 9:30 a.m., and had burnt just over an acre before Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were able to stop forward progress at about 10 a.m. A water-dropping helicopter was on hand to assist with containment. As a result, California Highway Patrol officers issued a Sigalert, closing two lanes of Route 14. Two lanes were left open, though authorities warned drivers heading through the area to expect delays. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

El Monte cancels events as community mourns two slain officers

The memorial outside the El Monte Police Department continues to grow, extending almost the length of the building, as many continue to mourn two men who paid the ultimate sacrifice."They gave their all," said mourner Kimberly Granados. "Their sacrifice — it's just painful."Granados, just like the hundreds of others that paid their respects, was heartbroken as she mourned the deaths of Corporal Michael Paredes and officer Joseph Santana, who were killed in a gunfight Tuesday night."These guys have a hard job," said Granados, whose late husband worked for California Highway Patrol. "They come out here, they risk their lives sometimes....
EL MONTE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
CBS LA

Crowd reportedly shooting fireworks at LAPD officers in Boyle Heights

A crowd of people near East 4th and South Anderson Streets in the Boyle Heights area were reportedly shooting off fireworks at officers with the Los Angeles Police Department, authorities said.  The incident was reported at around 9:15 p.m. when officers with LAPD's Hollenbeck Division called for help. People in the crowd were also throwing rocks and bottles at police, as well as pointing green lasers at them. At one point the southbound 101 Freeway was closed at 7th Street. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man dies after being shot while driving in Long Beach

A man was found fatally wounded inside his vehicle in Long Beach, police said Monday.The shooting was reported at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Anaheim Street and Roswell, according to Long Beach police Lt. Dominick Scaccia said. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.The man, whose name has not been released, died at a hospital. He had reportedly crashed into a parked car after being shot.A motive for the shooting was not known. There are unconfirmed reports that there was a child also in the vehicle with the man.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Rescheduled Kingdom Day Parade celebrated with Juneteenth in South LA

The annual Kingdom Day Parade returned Monday morning after being canceled two years in a row due to the pandemic."Today, we're also celebrating we're back," said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. "This is the city that's learned to live with COVID. We have high numbers but not high deaths."The parade traditionally takes place on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Even though the parade is not happening on its namesake holiday, the timing still works because Juneteenth is observed on Monday. This was the first time Juneteenth was celebrated as an official city holiday after Garcetti signed a proclamation two weeks...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Candles#Candlelight Vigil#Violent Crime#The L A County Coroner#The El Monte Police#The El Monte Civic Center#Siesta Inn Motel#Wednes
CBS LA

Gang investigators seize $1.5 million worth of fentanyl pills, powder in Riverside County

Gang investigators have managed to get $1.5 million worth of fentanyl pills and powder off the streets over the past two weeks, Riverside County authorities said Monday.The fentanyl seizures happened over the course of three separate investigations conducted by the Riverside County Gang Impact Team. Authorities say the team seized an estimated 40,000 M-30 pills containing fentanyl, five kilos of powdered fentanyl, and three firearms. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is more than $1.5 million.No further information was released because the three investigations are ongoing. But the Riverside County District Attorney's Office did say that the investigations are part of the ongoing effort to stem the flow of fentanyl into the county.Fentanyl is a synthetic opiate that's highly addictive, 50 times more powerful than heroin, and 100 times more so than morphine. Authorities say just two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, and the substance is believed to be behind the spike in drug overdose deaths in recent years.
CBS LA

Male victim in Hollywood double fatal shooting identified

One of two victims shot to death in Hollywood on Thursday was publicly identified Saturday. RELATED: Two dead after shooting in Hollywood; Suspect at largeThe coroner's office named 40-year-old Ajani Patridge, though his city of residence was not available. Officials have yet to identify the female victim. The shooting took place just before 11:15 p.m. Thursday evening on Carlos Avenue and N. Gower Street, where Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived to find two people, Patridge and a woman, lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators also took two children located at the scene...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS LA

Coyote jumps backyard fence, attacks dog in Huntington Beach

A labrador in Huntington Beach rushed in to help a Boston terrier after a coyote had sunk its teeth into the little dog's head. Security video shows the coyote jumping into a fenced-in backyard to attack the 7-year-old Boston terrier named Sadie. Within seconds, the coyote looked its jaws into Sadie and began to violently shake her as she yelped for help, said the owners. After hearing the commotion, the family's 8-year-old labrador, Cody, ran into the backyard and chased the coyote away, saving Sadie's life."Cody ran outside immediately barking," said owner Freddy Patriarca.The ordeal happened just two months after a coyote attacked and seriously injured a 3-year-old girl playing near Huntington Beach Pier."I feel unsafe," said owner Melissa Patriarca ."We should feel safe here, in our own home."She added her kids are afraid to play in the backyard following the attack.Following the attack on the little girl, the city council held a special meeting on coyotes where residents demanded tougher tactics to get rid of coyotes but the city did not take any action that night on trapping or hunting. 
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Memorial honoring victims of 2015 San Bernardino terror attack unveiled

A memorial was unveiled Friday to honor the lives of the 14 victims, as well as those who survived, the San Bernardino mass shooting back in 2015. RELATED: Lieutenant On San Bernardino Mass Shooting: 'It Was Unspeakable The Carnage That We Were Seeing'Long-stemmed yellow roses rest over the nameplates of each of the 14 victims who lost their lives seven years ago during the San Bernardino terrorism attack. "Bennetta Betbadal, she was my mother," said Jolene Verdejyou, the victim's daughter. For Verdejyou, the art installment called the Curtain of Courage provided a place to connect with her mother, a way to honor her...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS LA

Firefighters battle major emergency brush fire in Playa Del Rey

It took 86 Los Angeles Fire Department responders to put out a vegetation fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in Playa Del Rey near Culver Boulevard and Jefferson Boulevard, west of Lincoln Boulevard. With some additional help from LA County and Culver City Fire Department, crews managed to fully contain the fire within an hour. No structures were threatened by the fire.The blaze grew to three and a half acres of vegetation, according to LA Fire.The official cause of the fire has not been determined at the moment, however LAFD believes that a sport utility vehicle nearby may have played a role. LAFD said to expect at least one lane of Culver Boulevard and Jefferson Boulevard to be closed until operations are finished. 
CBS LA

Mother of slain El Monte Officer blames Gascón for her son's death

Olga Garcia blames District Attorney George Gascón for the death of her son Officer Joseph Santana. "I blame Gascón for all this," she said. "He needs to go." Santana and his partner Corporal Michael Paredes were gunned down by 35-year-old Justin Flores Tuesday night. Flores had a long criminal record and was on probation at the time of the shootout."He probably got out because of Gascon letting all these criminals out," Garcia said. "It's not fair."Gascón's office declined our request for an interview about the plea deal but provided a written statement:"At the time the court sentenced him, Mr. Flores did not...
EL MONTE, CA
CBS LA

Hate crime charges added against Laguna Woods church shooting suspect

Additional charges have been added against the Las Vegas man who opened fire at a church in Laguna Woods on May 15, killing one and wounding five.David Weinwei Chou, 68-years-old, initially faced charges that included one felony count of murder, five felony counts of premeditated attempted murder, four felony counts of possession of an explosive device and felony enhancements of lying in wait and personal discharge of a firearm causing death. He was charged on May 17.Now, one month later,  prosecutors have filed an amended complaint against Chou, who will now also face additional enhancements of a hate crime for...
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
120K+
Followers
23K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy