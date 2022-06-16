Candlelight vigil planned for fallen El Monte officers

El Monte officers remembered by community; vigil planned 03:23

In the wake of a tragic shooting that left two El Monte Police officers dead on Tuesday, the mourning El Monte community has come together to offer their support and appreciation to the fallen heroes.

Residents joined family members and fellow law enforcement Tuesday evening as the officer's bodies were taken to the L.A. County Coroner's office in a procession before leaving candles, bouquets of flowers and other offerings at a growing memorial outside of the El Monte Police headquarters .

As the community continues to reel, city planners have put together a candlelight vigil for the two officers, which will take place Saturday evening at 7 p.m. on the front steps of the El Monte Civic Center.

Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana were shot and killed Tuesday after responding to reports of a stabbing at Siesta Inn motel in El Monte. When they arrived, they were met by gunfire from the suspect, 35-year-old Justin Flores .

Both officers were taken to a hospital where they later died. Flores was shot and killed at the scene.

"Corporal Paredes and Officer Santana paid the ultimate sacrifice, while in the performance of a noble profession, serving the community they loved," officials said Wednesday.

Both officers were raised in El Monte, and had deep ties to their community.

"It honestly feels like we've lost a family member," said one woman who stopped by the memorial Wednesday to offer her respects.

In Sacramento, California Governor Gavin Newsom had flags flown at half-staff in honor of Paredes and Santana.

"Jennifer and I join Californians in mourning Corporal Paredes and Officer Santana, two brave public servants who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Their tragic loss is a painful reminder of the risks our women and men in law enforcement face every day fulfilling the oath they were sworn to uphold. Our hearts are with their loved ones, their law enforcement family, and the people of El Monte," Newsom said in a statement released Thursday morning.