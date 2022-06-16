ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian Slams Tristan Thompson After Learning He Has Another Child

By Rebekah Gonzalez
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ooEs8_0gCmchpS00
Photo: Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian didn't hold back on Tristan Thompson after she learned he got another woman pregnant and filed legal docs admitting to having sex with her almost immediately after the 30th birthday party Khloe threw for him.

On the season finale of Hulu's The Kardashians , fans discovered that Khloe found out about the Maralee Nichols and Tristan paternity lawsuit "with the rest of the world. She broke down sobbing when Kim broke the news. "Let me f–king call him. I can’t f–king believe this. I just want the truth," Khloe said to Kim over the phone.

“Everything’s going to be OK no matter what,” her sister assured her . “Everything’s going to be OK. We really believed that he had changed like I was his biggest supporter but if this isn’t the most clear situation, I don’t know what is.”

In her confessional, Khloe slammed Tristan for disrespecting her and turning their relationship into "a lie." “I feel not really in my own body, like these things are just happening, and I’m just going through the motions,” she explained, “but when things happen to you a couple times you do kind of become immune to them, which is really sad.”

She also told a producer that there isn't "one thing that hurts more than the other” because “everything” Tristan did was an “act of betrayal .” She continued, “Everything is a lie. Everything is manipulation. It’s deceit. Did Tristan have every opportunity to tell me? Yes. Was Tristan going to tell me if there wasn’t a baby involved? Absolutely not, and that shows a lot about his character,” Khloé said. "The entire thing is despicable."

According to TMZ , the Chicago Bulls player and Khloe continue to co-parent their daughter True, but they have ended their romantic relationship.

Comments / 10

Patty Meneses
3d ago

I’m so over all these spoiled bratty rich girls, overindulged and honestly they don’t offer anything back to society!

Reply
2
Related
OK! Magazine

Former Kardashian Bodyguard Claims Scott Disick Was Offered Bribe To Stay Away From His & Kourtney Kardashian's Kids

As a former bodyguard for the Kardashians, Mark Behar has witnessed plenty of drama unfold, so he didn't bite his tongue when he spilled the tea in a new interview. One of his most shocking allegations involves Scott Disick, as Behar claimed the dad-of-three, 39, once told him the family tried to bribe him to keep his distance from them. According to Behar, the Flip It Like Disick star approached him to chat about the issue, which was allegedly spearheaded by Kris Jenner, 66, and Khloé Kardashian, 37."He said they both are trying to push him out of the family...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Another one bites the dust: Kanye West's FOURTH attorney quits citing 'irreconcilable differences' with rapper client as Kim Kardashian divorce saga drags on

Kanye West's lawyer Samantha Spector has filed paperwork to withdraw from the rapper's divorce case from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Spector cited an irreconcilable breakdown with the 44-year-old rapper, The Blast reported, citing court docs. An attorney from Pennsylvania (who is not a divorce lawyer) will represent the Grammy-winning artist in...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Jill Duggar Says Brother Josh Duggar’s Prison Sentence Is His Only Hope for Rehabilitation

It’s been a long road for Jill Duggar when it comes to her brother Josh. Her eldest sibling was also her abuser when he was younger, and while he was never punished for that crime — she’s finally seeing justice in other ways. The mom-of-two (with one on the way) shared her thoughts about Josh’s 151-month prison sentence for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and what it means to her.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Says It’s “Uncomfortable” Watching Tristan Thompson Paternity Suit Play Out on TV

Watch: Khloe Finds Out Tristan Fathered a Baby Boy | The Kardashians Recap With E! News. It seems that Khloe Kardashian doesn't enjoy rehashing the past. On June 9, Khloe organized a live tweeting extravaganza with 30 million of her closest friends, as she worked her way through the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. It was wise of Khloe to ask for the support, as the episode featured the chaotic sequence of events that led to Khloe finding out her on-and-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson had been hit with a paternity lawsuit.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Khlo Kardashian#Kardashian Family#Another Child#Getty Images#Hulu S The Kardashians
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Go Shopping For Her Own Makeup In Super Cute Video

In a super cute video posted to Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, and shared by a fan, Kylie, 24, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 4 — who she shares with rap superstar Travis Scott, 31– were looking into the camera inside of her car. The makeup mogul said, “Okay, it’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta.” She then asked Stormi, “Are you excited?” With a gigantic smile on her face, Stormi told her mom, “Yeah!” After that, the two exited the car and, holding hands, they walked up to Ulta, which is now carrying Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Scott Disick Celebrate His and Kourtney Kardashian's Son Mason Graduating From 6th Grade

Watch: Scott Disick Celebrates Son Mason Graduating From 6th Grade. Mason Disick passed sixth grade—and then he passed out on the couch!. Scott Disick let the world know that his 12-year-old son completed the milestone year. The reality star—who shares Mason as well as 9-year-old daughter Penelope Disick and 7-year-old son Reign Disick with ex Kourtney Kardashian—marked the accomplishment with a congratulatory Instagram Stories post that featured a picture of a balloon display spelling out "Yay Mason passed the 6th grade."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Chaney Jones Wishes Kanye West Happy Birthday After Reported Breakup

Kanye West's girlfriend has appeared to put breakup rumors about the couple to rest. West's girlfriend Chaney Jones has seemingly dispelled news that the couple split after four months of dating with a post on Instagram. In her Instagram Story, she captioned a video montage of affectionate moments with the rapper on June 8. "Happy Birthday, baby, I love youuuuu."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Disick Channels Travis Barker With New Look

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in LAVISH Italian Ceremony. On June 12, Kourtney Kardashian shared on Instagram three photos of her youngest son Reign Disick, 7, sporting a freshly shaved mohawk. His look brings to mind the hairstyle the reality star's new husband Travis Barker famously sported in the early '00s as the drummer rose to fame with the rock band Blink-182.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See How Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Wished North West a Happy 9th Birthday

Watch: Kim Kardashian & North West's ADORABLE Mother-Daughter Date in Italy. North West's birthday plans have gone anything but south. Celebrating her big day with an anime-themed party on June 12, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter officially turned 9 years old on June 15. While not everyone was in attendance at her weekend festivities, the Kardashian-Jenner family wasted no time sending sweet wishes to the birthday girl on social media today.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian praises ‘best dad’ Kanye West on Father’s Day

Kim Kardashian celebrated Father’s Day by praising ex Kanye West via social media. “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day Ye ✨,” the reality star, 41, wrote in a post shared to her Instagram Stories on Sunday. The message was accompanied by a pic of the rapper, 45, smiling and posing with their kids: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. The Skims founder also honored her late father, Robert Kardashian, and gave a shout-out to “best step dad” Caitlyn Jenner for raising her and her famous siblings...
ELECTIONS
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

159K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy