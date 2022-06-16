ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Mum-of-12 trolled for showing off kids’ mega doughnut breakfast & McDonald’s lunch… and they all have the same question

By Fabulous reporter
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A MUM-of-12 has revealed what she feeds her bumper brood in a day, including doughnuts for breakfast and McDonald’s for lunch.

US-based TikTok user Alicia Dougherty, who posts under @doughertydozen, uploaded a video sharing what they all tucked into over one day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RRNAY_0gCmahts00
TikTok user Alicia Dougherty shared a video showing what she fed her 12 kids that day Credit: Instagram/@doughertydozen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pIjdH_0gCmahts00
The kids tucked into Dunkin' Donuts for breakfast Credit: TikTok/@doughertydozen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q3Wo6_0gCmahts00
The Dougherty children had Lightyear-themed Happy Meals for lunch Credit: TikTok/@doughertydozen

She said: “Here’s what my 12 kids ate today.

“We got Dunkin’ Donuts for breakfast.

“The kids talked me into McDonald’s for lunch because they wanted Lightyear Happy Meals.”

Alicia then showed off a lavish snack board she had made for the family to tuck into during the afternoon while they played in their outdoor pool.

She continued: “For dinner we had lasagne, garlic bread and salad, and Nana made apple crisp with vanilla ice cream for dessert.

“Bon appetit.”

Many people praised her for giving her kids a fun day, with one saying: “Them kids need to know how lucky they are.”

Another added: “Best mom ever.”

However, some people took the comments to criticise how unhealthy it was, with one saying: “Wow they are so healthy, sure they will live a long life.”

A second wrote: “Donuts for breakfast is how you know someone is American.”

However, some defended the busy mum, with one TikTok user writing: “not like they have it every day of their lives is it.”

Alicia previously admitted the family have been trolled by online bullies criticising her for the amount she spends on their food.

The mother of the Dougherty Dozen showed off her regular haul including 25 bananas 5.5kg of chicken and 191 packets of crisps.

The total cost of the mountainous food shop was £876, adding up to around a hefty £45k food bill.

FABULOUS BINGO: Get a £20 bonus & 30 free spins when you spend £10 today

In the short clip she said: "The following will last us for almost one week plus I had to get supplies for the boy's football party later today.

"I did not get apples we're going to go apple picking for those later. I did get produce including 25 bananas."

TikTokers were quick to comment on the monumental price tag of the food shop.

One said: "How do yall afford this? I would literally go bankrupt. Good job mama!"

While another said: "This is literally thousands of dollars a month on groceries."

And a third said: "1200 dollars in one week? What in the world do you guys do for work? That is my rent and my food for two weeks."

Alicia and Josh, from Pittsford, New York, also refuse to let their brood of 12 children help with chores.

Sitting on the living room floor and surrounded by a mountain of clothes, the super mum shared a clip on TikTok and explained why she and her husband bear the brunt of the chores alone.

Alicia said: "They didn't ask to be a part of a large family so they shouldn't have to do extra chores just because they are."

The super mum added that six of her kids were adopted from foster care which means they "already missed out on a childhood due to their traumatic past."

Instead, she wants them to just "have fun and be kids" - and besides, "acts of service is my life language," she explained, so doing things for others is what she likes to do.

In a 2018 interview with People, Alicia and Josh explained that all six of their adopted kids have behavioural issues and suffer from Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD) - making family life a little more challenging.

Although they weren't aware of this when adopting their first son Alex - who was four at the time, the parents threw themselves into helping him - and went on to help other kids with "difficult behaviours."

"We became known as the parents who could handle the difficult behaviours," Alicia said, and now, the power duo share insight into their hectic family life in TikTok and Instagram.

Although the kids aren't expected to do chores, they do have some responsibilities, Alicia explained.

To help manage the hectic family schedule, each child's daily activities are written on a white board in the kitchen, which has their entire day broken down into time slots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fEa6m_0gCmahts00
Alicia spends £45,000 on food each year for her big family Credit: TikTok/@doughertydozen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23wV4c_0gCmahts00
The kids also got a snack board for the afternoon Credit: TikTok/@doughertydozen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uPWNS_0gCmahts00
Dinner was lasagne and garlic bread, followed by a tasty dessert Credit: TikTok/@doughertydozen

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

McDonald's Removes Controversial Item

McDonald's U.K. removed the Chilli Cheese Bites, an item unfamiliar to American fans, from its menu last month. The Chilli Cheese Bites had their devoted fans, but they were also at the center of a viral Facebook post. In March, Burger King U.K. made fun of McDonald's U.K. for adding it to their menu, 15 years after Burger King U.K. began offering a very similar menu item.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

For better... or for worse! Husbands share snaps of their wives' hilariously frustrating antics - from haphazard sunscreen application to dropping the dinner on the floor

Husbands have shared photographs of the moments their wives left them crying out in frustration. Social media users around the world shared snaps of the 'what were they thinking?' moments, including one woman who stuck her foot through drywall. One husband showed off his horrific sunburn after his wife applied...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Bullying#Breakfast#Bon Appetit#Mcdonald#Tiktok#Lightyear Happy Meals#American#The Dougherty Dozen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
TravelNoire

Girl Almost Dies During Mid-Flight Allergic Reaction After Passenger Refuses To Stop Eating Nuts

A British teen is lucky to be alive after experiencing a severe allergic reaction to nuts another passenger was eating on her flight. Joanna Jones and her 14-year-old daughter Poppy were traveling back to England from the Caribbean island nation of Antigua on a British Airways flight. They had been vacationing there with other members of their family on their first trip since the lockdown ended.
HEALTH
Tracey Folly

Woman horrified to learn her boyfriend made himself the beneficiary on all her bank accounts without telling her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who was money hungry. My ex-boyfriend worked tirelessly to bilk me out of as much money as possible throughout our eight-year relationship. He considered himself "financially savvy," but it went way deeper than that. He was greedy and sneaky.
Popculture

McDonald's Offers Breakfast Sandwich Deal for Limited Time

McDonald's is hoping to help guests start their mornings right by helping them save a few bucks. For a limited time only, the Golden Arches is offering customers the chance to grab two fan-favorite breakfast sandwiches for just $5. The deal is currently being offered at participating McDonald's Canada locations....
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Burger King Is Celebrating Its Birthday With Free Whopper Jrs

Who doesn't love free food? One of the best ways to get customers in the door at a company is to offer them something for free — and if it's anything food-related, it's almost guaranteed that people will come running. Restaurants love to create deals and promotions offering extremely inexpensive items for this very reason. In the past, for instance, Applebee's has featured $1 cocktails, and various food holidays, including National Pizza Day and National Pretzel Day, have seen chains such as Auntie Anne's offering free treats. Some chain restaurants, like Carl's Jr., Jimmy John's, and Popeyes, have free and discounted offerings year-round, too (via Thrillist).
RESTAURANTS
Tracey Folly

A fortune teller said my grandmother would live to be 120, and my grandmother believed her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother knew she would not live forever, but she thought she would live to be a lot older than most people. When she was a young girl, a fortune teller said she would live to be 120 years old, and she believed her. She bragged about it all the time.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
513K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy