West Ham 'target Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse' as David Moyes looks to revamp his midfield following Mark Noble's retirement and prioritises Premier League experience

West Ham will reportedly attempt to lure Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse to London this summer as Hammers boss David Moyes eyes big-money singings in an attempt to overhaul his midfield.

Sevilla attacker Youssef En-Nesyri is also said to be on West Ham's radar after the club had a £27million offer rejected in January and are now expected to revisit the deal with an improved bid rumoured to be around £40million.

According to The Mirror, the retirement of club legend Mark Noble, combined with speculation surrounding the future of Czech Republic midfielder Tomas Soucek means Moyes and his backroom staff will now dip into the transfer market in search of a stellar midfielder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L5tRF_0gCmZagK00
James Ward-Prowse came through the Southampton academy but is now expected to leave

Ward-Prowse has caught the eye of a number of Premier League clubs following an impressive campaign for the Saints that has also seen him called up to the England team.

But the set-piece specialist won't come cheap for suitors, with Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton expected to demand a hefty fee for the 27-year-old, whose current contract runs until 2026.

Newcastle United could challenge the London club for his signature, however no official bid has yet been tabled by either team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lbCe3_0gCmZagK00
The Southampton midfielder is considered to be one of the world's best set-piece specialists
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nJNNH_0gCmZagK00
Moyes (left) is keen to bring Ward-Prowse to West Ham while Howe (right) of Newcastle is also reportedly interested in landing a deal for the midfielder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gdsZB_0gCmZagK00

West Ham are remaining firm on keeping highly-sought talisman Declan Rice amid interest from several big clubs, despite his refusal to sign a new deal with the club.

The Hammers hope he will form the basis of their midfield engine room alongside Ward-Prowse should a deal be struck for their top target.

Moyes believes a lack of squad depth contributed to his team's disappointing end to the season that saw Manchester United pip West Ham to a Europa League spot on the last day of the Premier League season.

Stuart Pearce coached alongside Moyes last term and believes Ward-Prowse had the 'best year of his career' as the box-to-box midfielder excelled in a Southampton side that endured a torrid end to the season.

The Hammers boss also remains keen on wrapping up a deal for Sevilla's En-Nesyri despite a lacklustre season for the 25-year-old, who bagged just five goals after previously scoring 24 times for the club the year before.

However, it is understood that Moyes isn't deterred, with sources close to the Spanish side blaming injuries and Covid for his dip in form.

The Moroccan forward would add competition to West Ham's frontline with Michail Antonio the only recognised striker in the team.

