Premier League

Arsenal 'are closing in on a move for £50m Gabriel Jesus' with the Gunners 'confident they can seal a deal' for the forward... and the Brazilian 'wants to reunite with boss Mikel Arteta' after working with him at the Etihad

By Oli Gamp For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Arsenal are on the verge of sealing a deal for Man City striker Gabriel Jesus, according to reports.

The Gunners have been linked with the out-of-favour Brazilian for much of the summer so far - with Erling Haaland's arrival at the Etihad placing his future in serious doubt after six years on the blue side of Manchester.

Jesus' availability has triggered a frenzy of interest, with Chelsea and Tottenham among the teams understood to hold an interest - as well as Real Madrid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AwsAi_0gCmZH6d00
Arsenal are closing in on a move for £50-rated Man City striker Gabriel Jesus, reports claim 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jShWO_0gCmZH6d00
Jesus is said to be keen to work under Mikel Arteta after their time together at the Etihad 

But it is Arsenal who look to be winning to race, with club chiefs now confident they can strike a deal for the player, as reported by the Times.

City are holding out for around £50million, the report claims, and while Arsenal have only bid around £30m so far, they are expected to push their offer closer to what City are valuating him at.

Jesus is eager to move to the Emirates and is keen to work with manager Mikel Arteta again, it continues.

The pair worked together at the Etihad when Arteta was Pep Guardiola's assistant manager and have a good understanding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VbFoU_0gCmZH6d00
Erling Haaland's arrival at Manchester City has plunged Jesus' future into fresh doubt 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Msf6V_0gCmZH6d00
Arsenal have made Jesus one of their priorities as they bid to reinforce their weak front line 

In turn, Arteta has made Jesus one of his 'priority' transfer targets and is no longer concerned than the player will snub them because of their lack of Champions League football.

Arsenal are desperate to bring in some reinforcements up front after losing Alexandre Lacazette on a free transfer to Lyon, while they offloaded Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona in January.

There have also been fears Eddie Nketiah could walk out on his boyhood club - with his name being included on a list of players being released this summer.

However, there are still hopes a new contract could be agreed and the report claims Nketiah has penned a long-term deal to extend his stay in north London, where he will battle Jesus for a starting spot.

It comes after Sportsmail reported that Arteta was growing frustrated by Arsenal's indecision in the market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mH1ae_0gCmZH6d00
Arsenal are hoping to agree an extension to keep Eddie Nketiah as Jesus' back up next season

The north London club, who were pipped to a place in the top four by bitter rivals Tottenham, are insisting that all major transactions are approved by the American ownership, which Arteta fears could cost them the chance to sign top transfer target Jesus.

Goalscoring was a department Arsenal struggled in last season as they only managed to net 61 times en route to finishing fifth in the table - less than eighth-placed Leicester City.

Jesus has not been prolific for City but still managed to score 13 goals last season, as well as 12 assists from 28 starts in all competitions.

He arrived at the club from Brazilian side Palmeiras for around £27m in 2016 and has gone on to net 95 goals in 236 appearances.

