Combat Sports

Tommy Fury ‘not a real fighter’ after rejecting sparring with a 1-0 boxer, claims coach who backs Jake Paul to KO rival

By Jack Figg
 3 days ago
TOMMY FURY has been accused of refusing sparring with a 1-0 boxer and labelled "not a real fighter" by an American coach.

Former world champion Clarence "Bones" Adams has claimed the former Love Island star is set to fight Jake Paul.

Clarence 'Bones' Adams and Jake Paul Credit: @bones.adams.boxing
Tommy Fury has been accused of refusing sparring with a 1-0 boxer Credit: Jamie McPhilimey

And after hearing the news, Adams said he reached out to Fury's team with an offer of sparring.

But the experienced cornerman has alleged the proposal was turned down as he hit out at Fury.

Adams told MyBettingSites: "I was told that they were looking to arrange for cruiserweight sparring because that fight is on.

"Jake is a cruiser. So I offered a guy and they said, ‘No, he’s way too tough for Tommy.’

"He’s just a guy in my gym. He’s a 1-0 guy in my gym and they said my guy was too much for him.

"My 1-0 guy is too much for Tommy, what have you got to say about that? So that shows what kind of fighter Tommy is.

"Tommy’s not a real fighter. It’s surprising, but why do you think Jake’s fighting him?

"Would Jake be fighting him if Tommy had a chance to win? Think about it."

Fury, 23, was due to fight Paul, 25, in December but was forced to pull out after suffering a broken rib and chest infection during training.

Instead, the YouTube-turned boxer knocked out replacement Tyron Woodley, 40, who he initially beat on points in August.

It added to KOs over online rival "AnEsonGib", ex-NBA player Nate Robinson, 38, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, 37.

And it was before Paul's viral KO against Robinson in November 2020 that he trained in Adams' Las Vegas gym.

The coach has backed him to add Fury to his KO list with the pair in rumoured talks to fight on August 6 in New York.

Adams said: "Tommy Fury would get knocked. If he stands in front of Jake he’s getting knocked out.

"One thing I’ll say is, and I don’t know who Tommy’s trainer is going to be, but Tommy would need to move his head and move around the ring because I'm telling you right now, if you stand in front of Jake Paul he’s going to knock you out."

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul are in rumoured talks to fight Credit: BT Sport

