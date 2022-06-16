ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea ‘agree fee with Southampton for Eddie Beach’ as Blues win transfer battle for highly-rated teen keeper

By Giacomo Pisa
 3 days ago

CHELSEA have reportedly won the race to sign highly-rated Southampton goalkeeper Eddie Beach.

The teenager was a regular for the Saints' U18s side last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20y9Jb_0gCmZ5bA00
Chelsea have agreed a fee to sign young goalkeeper Eddie Beach from Southampton Credit: Instagram / @eddiebeach_

And now the Blues have agreed a fee to sign the 18-year-old, according to The Guardian.

Beach has represented Wales at U19 level and is considered as a top prospect for the future.

Chelsea are claimed to have fought off a number of other interested clubs in order to secure his signature.

Beach played 20 times in all competitions for Southampton U18s in the recent campaign, as well as once for the U23s.

He helped the Saints' U18s top the U18 Premier League South last season, before losing to Manchester City’s youngsters in the National Final.

The Blues' capture of Beach is not expected to end their pursuit of Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, who is also 18-years-old.

Meanwhile in the first-team Thomas Tuchel is yet to make a new signing under owner Todd Boehly.

Although fans may not have much longer to wait.

Spanish outlet Sport claims the Blues have agreed personal terms with defender Jules Kounde.

Although Sevilla are thought to be holding out for £56million in order to part ways with the Frenchman.

Elsewhere Romelu Lukaku is claimed to be closing in on a return to Inter Milan after he informed Blues chiefs that he has his heart set on a move back to Italy.

The Belgian is ready to take a 50 per cent pay cut to force through a move, according to Fabrizio Romano.

But Inter are unable to afford a permanent deal and want Chelsea to accept a loan offer.

Chelsea line up Raheem Sterling transfer with Tuchel ‘big fan’ but move for Man City winger hinges on two players

CHELSEA are reportedly stepping up their efforts to sign Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling. The 27-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Etihad this summer, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Arsenal muted as potential suitors. However, Chelsea are emerging as another possible destination for the...
