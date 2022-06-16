ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terence Crawford names P4P top five list but leaves out Tyson Fury and puts bitter heavyweight rival ahead of Brit

By Stuart Atkins
 3 days ago
TERENCE CRAWFORD named his pound-for-pound boxing list - but Tyson Fury is nowhere to be seen.

The 38-and-0 welterweight champion failed to name Fury in the top five best boxers and named himself above Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez.

Terence Crawford named himself as the best boxer in the world Credit: Getty Images - Getty
Tyson Fury did not feature in Terence Crawford's top five P4P list Credit: AFP

Crawford, 34, recently told EsNews: “Top five? - Man that’s hard, why you put me on the spot?"

Then Crawford went on to list his top five, “I’ve got me, I got Canelo, I’ve got Errol [Spence Jr], I got [Naoya] Inoue, [Oleksandr] Usyk."

It means WBC heavyweight champion Fury, 33, not ranked with Ring Magazine, was left off the list but Usyk, 35, included.

Crawford then went on to explain that he does not believe he gets the credit he deserves in boxing but reckons he will after retirement.

Crawford said: “I feel like I’m never given the credit I rightfully deserve, but it’ll come when I retire

“As far as the rankings are I believe I am already number one.

Crawford continues to be linked to a mouthwatering match up with fellow unbeaten welterweight champ Errol Spence Jr.

The Texan, who beat Yordenis Ugas on April 16, recently expressed his interest in finally facing Crawford after years of speculation with the pair.

Spence said: “We’ll see, like I said, I’ve gotta get past [Ugas] first. So, once I get past him, we’ll definitely see.”

Crawford is yet to schedule a fight since his 10th round TKO win over Shawn Porter in November last year where the Nebraska fighter retained his WBO 147 pound world title.

Unbeaten welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr Credit: Getty

