Los Angeles, CA

Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Vehicle Being Chased by Police; Driver in Custody

By City News Service
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A vehicle that had been reported stolen struck and killed a pedestrian Thursday during a brief police pursuit in the South Los Angeles area, and the driver was taken into custody.

The crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. at 71st Street and Central Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A man in his 20s died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner's office reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

The 42-year-old woman at the wheel of the vehicle was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, police said. Her name was not immediately released.

Police had backed off of the ground pursuit a short time before the fatal crash, but were still tracking the stolen vehicle by helicopter, authorities said.

