Winning numbers for massive $20MILLION Powerball jackpot are revealed

By Olivia Day
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Lucky punters could be waking up significantly richer after a huge $20million Powerball draw on Thursday night.

Next week's Powerball Draw has doubled to a whopping $40million after no division one winners claimed the eye-watering $20million prize.

The winning numbers were 18, 3, 28, 29, 15 12, 6 and the Powerball was 15.

Eight lucky winners will each receive a chunk of the division two prize of $478,296, meaing each will get $59,787.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CVOBO_0gCmYqav00
One lucky Australian could become an overnight millionaire if they win Thursday night's $20million Powerball (stock image)

'There have been six Powerball division one winning entries so far in 2022 that have collected more than $226.6 million,' the Lott spokesperson Matt Hart said.

'Three of these wins have been in New South Wales, with one each in Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia.'

'Two-thirds of those winning entries were QuickPick, where the numbers are chosen for you by computer when you purchase a ticket.'

Mr Hart also said that syndicates had performed well this year, with one-third of division one winners being part of a group.

Also accounting for a third of 2022 wins were the unique Powerhit entries, which guarantee one of your numbers is the important Powerball.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JsPWH_0gCmYqav00
From the main barrel, the most frequently drawn winning numbers are 17, 7, 2, 9 and 25. The least frequently drawn numbers are 31, 6, 33, 15 and 34 (stock image)

From the main barrel, the most frequently drawn winning numbers are 17, 7, 2, 9 and 25. The least frequently drawn numbers are 31, 6, 33, 15 and 34.

For the separate Powerball barrel, the most frequently drawn numbers are 19 and 3, while 18 and 16 are least frequently drawn.

Last year, 14 Powerball entrants from across the country took home more than $550million in prize money.

Of the winners, seven were from NSW, four were from Queensland, two were from Victoria and one was from Western Australia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46vv9j_0gCmYqav00
Six Powerball division one winning entries so far in 2022 have collected more than $226.6 million in prize money (stock image)

Last month, two players from NSW and Melbourne split the $80million Powerball, with a St Albans woman taking home the $40million division one prize.

The woman relayed her shock about the win and said she was still struggling to process the mammoth prize.

'I'm still shocked. I've barely slept since I discovered the win,' she told The Lott.

'It's hard to put the feeling of knowing you've won $40 million into words. I don't think it's truly hit me yet.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m8Bcf_0gCmYqav00
Last year, 14 Powerball entrants from across Australia took home more than $550million in prize money (stock image)

The Melbourne woman revealed that her ticket had actually been a gift and she hadn't immediately checked the numbers before they were called out.

'When I did check it though, I immediately called out to my family and they were just as shocked as I was,' she said.

'There were definitely plenty of cheers and tears!'

Australia's 2021 lottery hotspots and lucky numbers

Statistics compiled by the Lott reveal the most frequently drawn numbers from the main barrel in last year were 17, 7, 9, 11, and 25. The least drawn were 6, 31, 15, and 33.

For the Powerball itself, the most drawn number is 19 - while the least drawn is 18.

Victoria: the postcodes of 3004 for Melbourne, 3028 for Altona Meadows, 3429 for Sunbury, and 3199 for Frankston each sold three division one winning entries.

NSW and the ACT: the postcode of 2444 for Port Macquarie sold four division one winning entries, while 2127 for Wentworth Point/Sydney Olympic Park and 2750 for Penrith/South Penrith each sold three division one winning entries.

Queensland: the postcode of 4817 for Kirwan/Thuringowa sold four division one winning entries, while the postcodes of 4680 for Gladstone and 4740 for Mackay both sold three division one winning entries.

South Australia: the postcode of 5000 for Adelaide, 5009 for Kilkenny and 5253 for Murray Bridge each sold two division one winning entries.

Tasmania: the postcodes of 7310 for Devonport and 7320 for Burnie each sold two division one winning entries.

Northern Territory: the postcode of 0836 for Humpty Doo delivered the territory's biggest 2021 prize of $35 million.

Western Australia: the postcode of 6330 for Albany and 6163 for Spearwood sold three division one winning entries.

Source: The Lott Australia

