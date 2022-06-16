ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

'He's totally innocent': Republican Oklahoma Rep throws support behind ex-motel manager on death row for 25 years for killing his boss after fresh doubts emerge over evidence

By Isabella Nikolic For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

An ex-motel manager who has been on death row for 25 years is 'totally innocent', according to a Republican Oklahoma state representative who supports the death penalty.

Richard Glossip, 59, was twice convicted and sentenced to death for ordering the murder of Barry Van Treese - the owner of a motel where Glossip worked in Oklahoma City.

And he has narrowly escaped three execution dates, one of which occurred an hour before he was scheduled to die after the pharmacist supplied the wrong drug for lethal injection.

But Rep. Kevin McDugle said a new report by Houston law firm Reed Smith proves Glossip's innocence and is calling for a new appeals court hearing.

 But Rep. Kevin McDugle (pictured) said a new report by Houston law firm Reed Smith proves Glossip's innocence and is calling for a new appeals court hearing
 Richard Glossip (pictured), 59, was twice convicted and sentenced to death for ordering the murder of Barry Van Treese - the owner of a motel where Glossip worked in Oklahoma City

He said: 'We've got an individual sitting on death row that's been there 25 years and I believe he's totally innocent.'

Justin Sneed, a handyman, admitted robbing and beating Mr Van Treese to death in January 1997, but said he only did this after Glossip offered to pay him $10,000.

Sneed is serving a life sentence without parole.

But the new report finds lost or destroyed evidence, and a detective in the case who was biased against Glossip and improperly asked leading questions to co-defendant Justin Sneed to implicate Glossip in the slaying of motel owner Barry Van Treese.

'Our conclusion is that no reasonable juror, hearing the complete record, and the uncovered facts... would have convicted Richard Glossip of capital murder,' Reed Smith attorney Stan Perry said.

The evidence included financial records that were destroyed in late 1999 or early 2000, prior to Glossip's retrial after his first conviction and death sentence were overturned.

The records could have disproved the prosecution's theory that Glossip wanted Van Treese killed to hide Glossip's alleged embezzlement from the motel, where he was manager, according to the report.

Justin Sneed, a handyman, admitted robbing and beating Mr Van Treese (pictured) to death in January 1997, but said he only did this after Glossip offered to pay him $10,000
New report finds lost or destroyed evidence, and a detective in the case who was biased against Glossip and improperly asked leading questions to co-defendant Justin Sneed to implicate Glossip in the slaying of motel owner Barry Van Treese

'This loss or destruction of evidence appears to be so critical to the defense as to cast serious doubt as to the fundamental fairness of the criminal trial against Glossip,' the report stated.

'This most likely (case) was a solitary robbery committed by Sneed who pocketed whatever money he took,' estimated at about $2,800, from Van Treese to fuel a drug addiction, according to the report.

The report also cited missing security video from a nearby convenience store allegedly showing a man leaving the motel shortly after the murder.

The investigation was sought by a group of 34 Oklahoma state lawmakers, including 28 Republicans, led by McDugle.

'I do believe in the death penalty,' McDugle said, but safeguards are needed to protect the innocent.

'If we put Richard Glossip to death, I will fight in this state to abolish the death penalty, simply because the process is not pure,' McDugle said.

Glossip is one of 25 death row inmates for whom state Attorney General John O'Connor has asked the state Court of Criminal Appeals to set an execution date.

And his possible execution comes just months after he married his second wife in prison, 32-year-old Lea Rodger in Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

And his possible execution comes just months after he married his second wife in prison, 32-year-old Lea Rodger (pictured) in Oklahoma State Penitentiary

It was the second time Glossip has been married in prison after he filed for divorce from his first wife, Leighta Joy Jurasik, who he married in 2018 when she was 21. They divorced last year.

Knight, Glossip's attorney, said O'Connor should not seek an execution date in light of the report.

Glossip, who is second on the list submitted by O'Connor for execution dates, was hours from being executed in September 2015 when prison officials realized they had received the wrong lethal drug.

It was later learned the same wrong drug had been used previously to execute an inmate, and executions in the state were put on hold.

It was the second time Glossip has been married in prison after he filed for divorce from his first wife, Leighta Joy Jurasik, who he married in 2018 when she was 21. They divorced last year. Pictured: Lea Rodger 

Executions in Oklahoma resumed in October with John Grant, who convulsed on the gurney and vomited before being declared dead.

Since then, three more executions were carried out without noticeable complications, most recently inmate Gilbert Ray Postelle, who was put to death Feb. 17.

Glossip was the lead plaintiff in a failed federal lawsuit that unsuccessfully challenged Oklahoma´s three-drug lethal injection protocol as unconstitutional. He also, in March, married anti-death penalty advocate Lea Rodger.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater, who took office after Glossip´s second trial ended with a second death sentence, said Wednesday that he was still reviewing the report and declined comment.

Prater has previously said he´s reviewed trial transcripts, boxes of evidence and videotaped police interviews, and remains convinced of Glossip´s guilt. Prater has said he would retry Glossip for first-degree murder and again seek the death penalty.

