Man Utd joined in James Ward-Prowse transfer battle by West Ham and Newcastle after Southampton star’s stunning season

By Jake Lambourne
 3 days ago

WEST HAM and Newcastle have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to prise James Ward-Prowse away from Southampton.

SunSport exclusively revealed last month how new Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag had identified the midfielder as a key target.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P8PxS_0gCmYUN300
Southampton and England star James Ward-Prowse is a target for Manchester United, West Ham and Newcastle Credit: Getty

Ten Hag is desperate to bolster his midfield with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic set to leave when their contracts expire at the end of June.

We also told you how David Moyes was keeping tabs on the England international ahead of a possible summer swoop.

And now the Mirror have claimed that the Hammers boss is keen to bring him to the London Stadium.

They also state that Newcastle are interested in the player following his stunning 2021-22 season.

Ward-Prowse chipped in with a career-best 11 goals in 42 games in all competitions, while also registering eight assists.

Moyes is believed to be keen on replacing Mark Noble after the West Ham legend retired after 18 years of service.

And Czech Republic ace Tomas Soucek faces an uncertain future in East London with contract talks believed to have stalled.

The Saints skipper has been earmarked as a potential option with Moyes in the market for players who are Premier League-ready.

Speaking in May, Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl declared that the one-club man is not for sale.

He said: "He has another four years on his contract, he's our captain and he's happy here.

"Fans love him and we know how important he is to our team.

"The development of his game is why he's a true winner.

"I think he's very exceptional. I haven't seen any players similar."

