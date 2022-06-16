ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Ascot racegoers turn heads on Ladies’ Day with flamboyant hats and show-stopping dresses

By Becky Pemberton
 3 days ago

ROYAL Ascot is one of the most prestigious - and glamorous - events in the racing calendar and this year is certainly not disappointing.

Racegoers have arrived at the Berkshire racecourse dressed to the nines in flamboyant hats and stylish dresses for Ladies' Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36e1Sw_0gCmYSbb00
Racegoers have arrived at Royal Ascot for day three of the racing Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T2qSz_0gCmYSbb00
This Ascot racegoer looks pretty in pink wearing a pleated midi dress with lace detailing Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YKcVo_0gCmYSbb00
Blogger Lydia Millen put her best fashion foot forwards in this floral dress and matching hat Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VdDCt_0gCmYSbb00
Today is Ladies' Day, and attendees have clearly pulled out all the stops, with this woman even carrying a bird cage prop Credit: Simon Jones
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rNbs4_0gCmYSbb00
You certainly would do a double-take walking past this eye-catching dress and headpiece Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z3LsB_0gCmYSbb00
Some guests' hats are so large that it must be hard to see the racing Credit: Splash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iz0y1_0gCmYSbb00
This group of friends stood out from the crowd in colourful frocks Credit: Hyde News & Pictures
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UNlqH_0gCmYSbb00
Real Housewives of Cheshire's Ampika Pickston ensured all eyes were on her in this green eye-popping ensemble Credit: Splash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FFrUZ_0gCmYSbb00
This beautiful, pastel-hued outfit stood out at the racecourse for all the right reasons Credit: Getty

Clearly ready to enjoy the sunshine, thousands of guests have put on their best summer frocks, while others sported top hats and tails or three-piece suits.

And of course, stilettos and eye-popping fascinators are highly popular among revellers.

While some racegoers have opted for classic nude ensembles, others appear to be pulling out the stops in order to stand out in bright, wackier outfits.

However, all are united to cheer on some of the best horses and jockeys from around the world on day three of the five-day event.

Royal Ascot was held behind closed doors in 2020, and last year limited racegoers were admitted after it was selected to take part in a Covid event research programme.

Approximately 400 helicopters and 1,000 limousines will descend on Royal Ascot with an average of 60,000 racegoers each day.

And once guests are there, they will indulge in fine dining curated by 350 chefs serving 35,000 spears of English asparagus, more than 10,000 steaks, 8,000 Cornish crabs, 7,000 rumps of English lamb, 5,000kg of salmon and 3,500 fresh lobsters throughout the week.

On top of this, the Royal Meeting will also serve more than a quarter of a million finger sandwiches, 240,000 hand-crafted cakes, 120,000 buttermilk scones, 110,000 cups of tea, 7,000 punnets of mixed berries and 1,200kg of Cornish clotted cream.

The gates open at 10.30am each day and the first race is at 2.30pm.

The last of the seven races on each day will be at 6.10pm.

And don't forget, at 2pm on each day of racing there will be a royal procession.

This year there is a new dress code, and racegoers are expected to abide by it.

For women in the Royal Enclosure, dresses and skirts should be of modest length defined as falling just above the knee or longer.

Dresses and tops should have straps of one inch or greater. Strapless, off the shoulder, halter neck and spaghetti straps are not permitted.

Dresses and tops with sheer straps and sleeves are also not permitted.

Hats should be worn.

Meanwhile, in the Windsor Enclosure there is no official dress code but smart daywear is expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S8ugS_0gCmYSbb00
A glamorous attendee poses in towering stilettoes at the swanky festival Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fIoyB_0gCmYSbb00
This disc-themed fascinator is sure to turn heads today Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LwybB_0gCmYSbb00
Two colourfully-dressed friends pose for photos at the Berkshire racecourse Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vtsu2_0gCmYSbb00
Many guests seem to have pulled out all the stops with their striking outfits Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JWKm8_0gCmYSbb00
This group of friends looked elegant following a yellow theme Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v4Ze5_0gCmYSbb00
Fancy frocks and flamboyant hats are all the rage at Royal Ascot Credit: Splash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qC68r_0gCmYSbb00
This woman opted for a brown polka dot dress for the celebrations Credit: PA

Comments / 3

Gaynor V. Henry
2d ago

Some hits and some misses, but Ascot is certainly a boon for milliners. Catherine and William looked splendid btw.

Reply
8
