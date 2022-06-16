ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Chisora insists getting knocked out by Oleksandr Usyk would be 'GOOD' for Anthony Joshua as he says fellow Brit won't want to live with the regret of a points defeat in their world heavyweight title rematch

By Seb Evans For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

British Heavyweight boxer Derek Chisora has claimed that it would be better for Anthony Joshua to lose to Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk in a knockout rather than a points decision.

The duo look set to lock horns once more in Saudi Arabia after a date of August 20 was confirmed for the rematch.

Joshua lost his three world titles in surprising fashion when he was comfortably beaten in 12 rounds by Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September.

Chisora thinks that Watford-born Joshua must risk being knocked out if he is going to come away from the bout with no regrets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PUQE5_0gCmXrVr00
Anthony Joshua (left) lost to Oleksandr Usyk (right) at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in 2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xxno8_0gCmXrVr00
Joshua surrendered the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO titles when he lost to Usyk last year

'Let me tell you something, if AJ gets knocked out it's good for him,' Chisora told IFL TV.

'If he loses on points, it's bad for him. If he loses on points, he's going to kick himself for the next 20 years. If he gets knocked out, he gets knocked out. You can't do anything if you get knocked out in the fifth round.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eu7AB_0gCmXrVr00
Chisora (pictured) thinks that Usyk will beat Joshua if the fight goes on for multiple rounds

In order to demonstrate his point, Chisora used the example of his second fight with Dillian Whyte.

Competitive over 11 rounds in their 2018 showdown, the former British heavyweight champion was eventually knocked out by his fellow Brit, ending the match.

'When I get knocked out in my last fight by Dillian I didn't complain. Did you hear me complain? No.' Chisora said.

Despite his claims, 'Del boy' doesn't think that Usyk will have enough to knockout his British opponent, and says that the shorter the fight, the more it favours Joshua.

'In boxing, if you get knocked out it's a better way for you to go out but I don't think [that's how Usyk will win]. Usyk can only knock AJ out in the later rounds but in the first eight he won't knock him out. AJ will knock him out,' he said.

The rematch between Joshua and Usyk was delayed due to the Ukranian's return to his home country after it was invaded by Russia.

Broadcast deals have also complicated the planning - Joshua has moved to DAZN from Sky Sports in a deal worth £100m ahead of this much-anticipated rematch.

Chisora himself will face Kubrat Pulev at the O2 Arena on July 9, a rematch of their 2016 fight which the Brit lost by a split decision in the 12th round.

