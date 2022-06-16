ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Revealed: Anonymous European Court of Human Rights judge who blocked UK's Rwanda migrant flight was from 'microstate' Liechtenstein or Hungary, which was overruled by ECHR last year over its own asylum seeker measures

By James Robinson for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The European Court of Human Rights judge who effectively blocked the UK's migrant flight to Rwanda is either from Hungary or Liechtenstein, it is understood.

The anonymous judge signed off an urgent 11th hour injunction from the ECHR to an asylum seeker set to be flown to Rwanda - despite UK courts saying the flight could go ahead.

All migrants were removed from the plane at Boscombe Down in Wiltshire on Tuesday night after the court granted an urgent interim measure in regards to the Iraqi national.

The decision prompted fury from a number of Conservative politicians, while Home Secretary Priti Patel, described the European Court of Human Rights intervention as 'very surprising'.

Then, in another surprise move which has prompted an open justice row, The ECHR refused to reveal the identity of the judge who signed off the injunction.

A spokesman for the ECHR - which was founded by the Council of Europe and bears no relation to the EU - previously told MailOnline they would not be naming the judge, claiming this was their policy on interim injunctions such as these.

Some had questioned whether Russian judge Mikhail Lobov, who remains a sitting judge on the Strasbourg court despite Russia being expelled in March from the Council of Europe, may have been the one that signed the order - something the ECHR categorically denied.

According to the Daily Telegraph, such measures can only be signed off by one of three judges.

One of these is British judge Tim Eicke QC from Britain, who was barred from hearing the case because the challenge was being brought against the UK Government.

According to the paper, this means the only remaining judges able to sign off the injunction was Peter Paczolay - Hungary’s appointment who was a former head of the Office of Hungary’s President - and Carlo Ranzoni, from Liechtenstein.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZKr0d_0gCmXnEB00
According to the Daily Telegraph, interim measures can only be signed off by one of three judges. One of these is British judge Tim Eicke QC from Britain, who was barred from hearing the case because the challenge was being brought against the UK Government. According to the paper, this means the only remaining judges able to sign off the injunction was Peter Paczolay (pictured left) - Hungary’s appointment who was a former head of the Office of Hungary’s President - and Carlo Ranzoni, from Liechtenstein (pictured right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SCmic_0gCmXnEB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N45jx_0gCmXnEB00
The so-far anonymous judge signed off an urgent 11th hour injunction from the ECHR to an asylum seeker set to be flown to Rwanda - despite UK courts saying the flight could go ahead. Pictured: Members of the staff board a plane reported by British media to be first to transport migrants to Rwanda, at MOD Boscombe Down base in Wiltshire

Migrants landing in Britain will 'refuse' to board Rwanda flights

By Jack Wright for MailOnline

A family of six migrants including four children has today landed on Britain's shores as fears mount that Priti Patel's deportation flights to Rwanda will not deter people from crossing the Channel after European judges blocked the first migrant flight to east Africa.

The Border Force ship Hurricane brought the migrants ashore in Dover, Kent this morning, with more expected throughout the day.

Last night dozens of migrants including small children landed in Dungeness, after nearly 680 migrants made the journey from France in the past two days.

Yesterday, more than 230 migrants were brought ashore at Dover - the day after 444 people arrived in Dungeness, Dover and Ramsgate in 11 small boats on the biggest day of crossings this year since April 14, when 562 landed on British shores, official figures show.

The majority of people brought ashore in Dover on Wednesday were men aged from their late teens to their 30s or 40s but there was also a number of women and young children. The countries of origin of the people coming ashore included Afghanistan, Iraq and Egypt.

The influx is thought to be due to low winds, calm waters and clear skies - but is likely to be viewed in some circles as evidence that the Government's flagship migrant policy is failing to deter crossings.

Suleiman, an Afghan in his 20s who fled the Taliban and travelled through Iran and Turkey to get to the UK to join his brother in London, said he thought the Rwanda policy would not discourage would-be migrants from attempting to reach the UK.

'I am not worried [about being sent to Rwanda] because I have family here so I should join my family. We came from Afghanistan. We came all the way through Iran and Turkey and some other countries and now we reach here to have our rights,' he told The Times.

Hungary has recently faced criticism of its human rights and asylum policies. Earlier this month the country was convicted of inhuman and degrading treatment of an Iraqi refugee family.

The family, who had reportedly been forced to leave Iraq after the Kurdish father had allegedly been tortured by the national security services, was detained in the transit zone between Serbia and Hungary for more than four months in 2017.

The ECHR, in a ruling published earlier this month, criticised the treatment of the family.

They also said the use of handcuffs and leash on the husband while he accompanied his wife to hospital had amounted to inhuman and degrading treatment.

The country, whose right-wing populist party led by Viktor Orbán, has also faced criticism from groups such as Amnesty and Human Rights Watch.

And it has faced a fine from the EU Court of Justice - a separate court to the ECHR which rules on EU law - over breaches.

It also faces possible action on media freedom and free expression related to LGTBQI rights.

The court has also challenged Hungry's asylum policy. Last year it ruled that large-scale pushbacks introduced by legislation in 2016 violated Hungary’s obligation to ensure effective access to international protection for asylum seekers.

In 2021, more than 71,000 pushbacks took place at the Serbian-Hungarian border.

Meanwhile, Liechtenstein, is a principality or ‘microstate’ with a constitutional monarchy. It has a population of around 38,000 - the same population as a medium UK town.

According to reports, the country takes in just a handful of asylum seekers each year and that figure dropped during 2020 when Covid was at its height.

The country has a 'population of concern' including 138 refugees, 23 asylum seekers and one stateless person, according to a 2021 report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR),

It comes as ministers today turned their ire on the United Nations over the failure of a plane carrying deportees to Rwanda to take off due to a European court.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, is said to be examining Britain's funding for the UNHCR in the wake of Tuesday's embarrassment.

Its opposition was cited by the ECHR in its eleventh-hour intervention that grounded the aircraft at the MOD's Boscombe Down base.

The UNHCR has said Rwanda, whose own human rights record is under scrutiny, does not have the capacity to process the claims, and there is a risk some migrants could be returned to countries from which they had fled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NaEqN_0gCmXnEB00
Some had questioned whether Russian judge Mikhail Lobov (pictured), who remains a sitting judge on the Strasbourg court despite Russia being expelled in March from the Council of Europe, may have been the one that signed the order - something the ECHR categorically denied
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3et9nW_0gCmXnEB00
A spokesman for the ECHR - which was founded by the Council of Europe and bears no relation to the EU - previously told MailOnline they would not be naming the judge, claiming this was their policy on interim injunctions such as these

Before the flight took off, High Commissioner For Refugees Filippo Grandi told reporters: 'We believe that this is all wrong...for so many different reasons.

'The precedent that this creates is catastrophic for a concept that needs to be shared like asylum.'

Regarding funding, a Whitehall source told the Times: 'We're looking into it. It's a lot of money to give an organisation that spends so much time trying to undo our policies. They must have spent a fortune on lawyers for the role it has played in the courts over the last few days.'

It came as Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said the ECHR should not have intervened to over-rule UK court decisions.

His comments came after Tory MP Mark Francois, chair of the Eurosceptic ERG group also slammed the decision.

He said: 'Now that we have left the EU it is deeply frustrating to see another group of European judges – sometimes even anonymous ones – telling us how to run our own country.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZqekL_0gCmXnEB00
Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, is said to be examining Britain's funding for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in the wake of Tuesday's embarrassment.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RVQVs_0gCmXnEB00
Its opposition was cited by the European Court of Human Rights in its eleventh-hour intervention that grounded the aircraft at trhe MOD's Boscombe Down base.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48emkG_0gCmXnEB00
It came as Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said the ECHR should not have intervened to over-rule UK court decisions.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2se06A_0gCmXnEB00
Before the flight took off, High Commissioner For Refugees Filippo Grandi told reporters: 'We believe that this is all wrong...for so many different reasons.'

The row has led to calls from some Tory MPs to pull out of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), the document interpreted by the court in Strasbourg - something which No 10 and Attorney General Suella Braverman have not ruled out, although it appears unlikely the Government would want to take such a drastic step.

Ministers have been told future flights may be delayed for up to a year amid interventions by the European Court of Human Rights.

The court could use temporary injunctions to roadblock the flights for several months to come.

The Justice Secretary said the UK would stay within the convention but new laws could ensure that interim measures from the Strasbourg court could effectively be ignored by the Government.

He told Times Radio: 'In relation to the latest intervention from Strasbourg, so-called Rule 39 interim orders, which are not grounded in the European Convention, they're based on the rules and procedure, internal rules of the court.

'I certainly believe they should not have a legally binding effect under UK law.'

The Government plans to replace the Human Rights Act, which enshrines the ECHR in domestic law, with a new Bill of Rights. Mr Raab said the decision strengthened the case for reform of human rights laws.

Asked if the UK could simply ignore the European court's ruling, Mr Raab said: 'Not under the Human Rights Act, but we will address this squarely with the Bill of Rights.'

He told BBC Radio 4's Today: 'We are going to stay within the convention but make sure the procedural framework is reformed.'

The Government will 'curtail' the ability of foreign offenders to claim a right to family life as a reason for being refused deportation and 'we will stop and change the ability of the Strasbourg court to issue what amounts to effective injunction when they have no power, grounded in the European Convention, to do so'.

Last night government lawyers were examining whether some migrants – such as those who do not claim to have suffered ill-treatment in their home countries – would not be covered by the ECHR injunction's terms and could still be put on a plane to Kigali.

In an apparent reference to the campaign groups and human rights lawyers who have brought repeated legal actions, Miss Patel told MPs that 'the usual suspects' had set out to 'thwart' her plan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IA0zH_0gCmXnEB00
A family of six people has been brought ashore in Dover this morning, at least the second ship to bring people into the Kent port today.

Defending the contrast between the Rwanda plan and the visa scheme welcoming Ukrainians, Mr Raab said refugees from Afghanistan and Syria need to be vetted in a different way from those from Ukraine because of a 'history and track record of terrorism' in the Middle Eastern countries.

Asked on ITV's Good Morning Britain whether Afghan and Syrian refugees are a greater risk to the UK than Ukrainians, the Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary said: 'Well, look, if you look at the history and track record of terrorism across these areas, clearly in Afghanistan we've got al-Qaida and all of the Taliban challenges that we've seen over many years.

'If you look at Islamic State, Daesh in Syria, of course there's a specific set of security situations which are different.

'Even in relation to Ukraine with the number of mercenaries flowing into Ukraine, we also need to be careful there.

'But the types and the way you conduct those (security) checks will differ.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Go on, then, do it!' Putin's Lavrov taunts Liz Truss for saying Russia must be defeated in Ukraine and says 'we are not ashamed of showing who we are' when asked about his country's war crimes

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov taunted British leaders on Thursday over their response to the war in Ukraine, and insisted Russia is 'not ashamed of showing who we are' when confronted over his country's war crimes. The Kremlin official, a long-time ally of president Vladimir Putin, goaded Britain's Prime Minister...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Gordon Brown reveals Vladimir Putin threatened him during an official visit to Moscow in 2006, made him sit on a very low seat and read a dossier of information he had collected on the then Chancellor - as he says the West has failed to stand up to the Russian leader

Gordon Brown has revealed that Vladimir Putin threatened him during an official visit to Moscow and says the West ‘failed’ to stand up to the Russian President for years before his invasion of Ukraine. Mr Brown has also slammed 'global disunity' after 150 countries failed to impose sanctions...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Rwanda hits back at British left-wingers' 'insulting' criticism of plan to fly asylum seekers to the country - and posts clip of US talk show host Trevor Noah mocking 'narrative that living in Africa is a punishment'

Rwanda has hit back at British left-wingers for their 'insulting' criticism of a plan to fly asylum seekers to the country. Government spokesperson Yolande Makolo warned people should 'come and see' the progress Rwanda has made before passing judgement on the asylum plan. She was responding to critics who have...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Raab
Daily Mail

Boris urges world leaders to hold their nerve for a long war in Ukraine or risk the 'greatest victory for aggression in Europe since WW2' in dig at Macron's plea to 'make nice' with warmonger Putin

Boris Johnson has urged world leaders to hold their nerve for a long war in Ukraine, or risk the 'greatest victory for aggression in Europe since the Second World War'. In a thinly-veiled barb at Emmanuel Macron's pleas to 'make nice' with warmonger Putin, the Prime Minister has said a Russian victory in Ukraine would be 'catastrophic' and urged the international community to use its power to expel Moscow's invading armies.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

British woman, 42, who was 'raped in front of her husband by man offering her a massage' on Goa holiday returns to UK after picking out her 'attacker' in police ID parade

A former librarian accused of raping a British woman in front of her husband in Goa has been identified by the victim in a police parade. The 42-year-old victim, from Middlesex, was allegedly attacked while she was having a massage near Arambol Beach - an area popular with foreign tourists – in Goa, India.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asylum Seeker#European Union#Seeking Asylum#Rwanda#Echr#Iraqi#Conservative#Home#The Council Of Europe#Eu#Russian#The Daily Telegraph#British
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Iraq veteran, 39, who vanished while fighting in Ukraine was captured by Russians, his family fears – as two other Americans remain missing following battle with Putin's troops

A retired senior military veteran has been named as the third American missing in Ukraine, after vanishing while fighting in April, and failing to make contact since. U.S. Marine veteran Ret. Captain Grady Kurpasi left for Ukraine in March, according to CNN, and has not been heard from since April. No trace of him has been found, sparking fears he may have been killed.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Army veteran who 'predicted Covid' claims he has hundreds of tins and kilos of rice and pasta stashed around the UK - and says his survival and hunting skills will see him through the cost of living crisis

An army veteran who served in Afghanistan who 'predicted Covid' has spent the last 20 years stashing food around Britain to prepare for Doomsday. Ian Coulthard, 52, had 100 tins of potatoes, 100 tins of carrots, 72 toilet rolls, more than 40 tins of curry and 24 kilos of rice and pasta stashed around the country.
MILITARY
Vice

Saudi Arabia Announces New Crackdown on Rainbows

Rainbow-coloured toys and clothes were removed this week from stores in Saudi Arabia because authorities say they “promote homosexual colours,” state media reported. Commerce ministry officials from Saudi Arabia – where same-sex sexual activity is banned and punishable by death – said that colourful toys and clothes such as pencil cases and skirts contradicted “the Islamic faith and public morals.”
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
Hungary
Country
Iraq
Daily Mail

Family goes from living in a refugee camp to winning a $3million home and $1million in cash after escaping troubled Africa to start a new life in Australia: 'It was war after war.. we wanted a better life '

A family who fled their war-torn African country for Australia have won a $3million beachside home plus $1million in cash. Aristide Nininahazwe, his partner Esther Mboneye and their three-year-old daughter Tiffany broke down in tears as they were handed the keys to the property at Beck Street at Henley Beach, Adelaide.
ARTS
Daily Mail

Leaked audio of more than 80 TikTok meetings reveal China-based employees are accessing US user data, new report claims

Leaked audio from more than 80 internal TikTok meetings reveal Chinese-based employees of the popular video sharing app have repeatedly accessed US user data, according to a report by BuzzFeed News. The recordings, which were captured from September 2021 through January 2022, include 14 statements from nine TikTok employees who...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Third Abedi brother whose DNA was found in car used to store explosives before 22 were killed in Manchester terror bombing faces trial for refusing to give evidence to public inquiry

The eldest brother of the Manchester Arena bomber will face trial after he fled the UK to avoid answering questions at the public inquiry into the terror attack, a court heard today. Ismail Abedi, 28, whose whereabouts are currently unknown, had refused to co-operate with the inquiry into the terror...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon reveals she is taking hormone replacement therapy to combat the effects of the menopause

Nicola Sturgeon is taking hormone replacement therapy to combat the effects of the menopause – which included being full of rage, she has revealed. In one of her most candid interviews, the First Minister of Scotland said she had been taking HRT for four months after feeling increased levels of ‘anxiety, weakness and vulnerability’.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Mail

WHO chief 'believes Covid DID leak from Wuhan lab' after a 'catastrophic accident' in 2019 despite publicly maintaining 'all hypotheses remain on the table'

The head of the World Health Organisation privately believes the Covid pandemic started following a leak from a Chinese laboratory, a senior Government source claims. While publicly the group maintains that ‘all hypotheses remain on the table’ about the origins of Covid, the source said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), had recently confided to a senior European politician that the most likely explanation was a catastrophic accident at a laboratory in Wuhan, where infections first spread during late 2019.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

421K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy