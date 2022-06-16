ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

New Crime Stoppers program yields an arrest

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 4 days ago
HIGH POINT — A High Point man has been arrested following a tip to the new Crime Stoppers program targeting felons in possession of guns.

The tip directed police to 931 Forrest St., where the High Point Police Department Street Crimes Unit conducted a search on Wednesday and found seven firearms, including one with an obliterated serial number, along with ammunition, marijuana, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Christopher T. Howard, 53, was arrested and charged with seven counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of a controlled substances identified as Schedules II, III and VI, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Howard was placed in the High Point Jail. His bond was set at $150,000 secured.

Crime Stoppers of High Point launched the “Firearm by Felon” program last week to target felons illegally carrying firearms. Someone who provides a tip about the whereabouts of a felon in possession of a firearm that results in an arrest will be eligible for a $500 reward. Tips are always anonymous. Contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.

