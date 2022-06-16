ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur City, IA

Council to consider making Juneteenth holiday

By Bayne Hughes Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
 4 days ago

The Decatur City Council will hold a called meeting at 11 a.m. Friday to consider making Monday a city holiday in honor of the Juneteenth celebration.

If approved, all city offices would be closed for the holiday.

A combination of the words “June” and “nineteenth,” Juneteenth recognizes the day in 1865 when 250,000 slaves in Texas learned of their freedom — two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation became law.

Last year, President Joe Biden signed legislation making Juneteenth a federal holiday, recognizing the end of slavery. Gov. Kay Ivey authorized Juneteenth as a holiday for state workers this year in Alabama. State offices will be closed Monday for the holiday.

The meeting will be in the Council Chamber at City Hall.

Decatur, AL
