ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Celebrity approved! The Kiehl's Ultra Face Cream is so popular that one pot is sold every six seconds and it's now reduced by 25% in the brand's Best-Sellers sale - get yours now for $25

By Zoe Griffin For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com may earn an affiliate commission.

One of the most popular skincare products in the world is the Kiehl’s Ultra Face Cream with squalane, with a pot sold every six seconds globally, and it’s now reduced by 25 percent.

At less than $25 for a 1.7 fl oz pot, the reduction as part of the Kiehl’s Best-sellers sale comes at a perfect time for summer to make sure skin is glowing and fully hydrated when the weather heats up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09XLyg_0gCmVLD100

The Ultra Facial Cream is a beauty bestseller with 10 pots sold every minute.

It contains exceptional hydrators such as squalane and avocado oil and absorbs fast and feels luxurious on the skin.

Fans of this 'must-have' cream include Olivia Palermo, Reese Witherspoon and Cameron Diaz and it's now great value at under $25.

$24 .75 Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MIKFl_0gCmVLD100
The Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream is lightweight so it absorbs fast into the skin without feeling greasy. It also feels cooling in warm weather

The reason shoppers and celebrities like Olivia Palermo and Reese Witherspoon prefer the Ultra Face Cream to other creams is that it’s able to deliver moisture all day and keep your complexion silky soft, even if you just apply it in the morning.

This is thanks to its formulation of exceptional hydrators such as squalane, an oil derived from olives that helps to strengthen and restore the skin's moisture barrier.

Other key ingredients include glacial glycoprotein that protects the skin from changing temperatures as it facilitates water retention and avocado oil as an injection of intensive moisture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4038cN_0gCmVLD100
The Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream contains Squalane, which is a highly refined moisturizing oil derived from olives.  It can strengthen and restore the skin's moisture barrier

Shoppers love how their skin feels hydrated without looking at all greasy, as the ultra-lightweight Kiehl's facial cream absorbs fast into the skin’s layers rather than sitting on the surface.

The average rating among reviewers on the Kiehl’s website is a strong 4.7 out of 5, with shoppers loving using it in summer and praising the non-greasy formula.

‘Using this, my skin feels like it can breathe in the summertime,’ praised one impressed Kiehl’s shopper. ‘It doesn’t clog my skin which makes me sweat so I don’t have to wash my face and start over like I do with other creams.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2csPWP_0gCmVLD100
The Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream is available in 1.7 fl oz and 4.2 fl oz jars, which are both reduced by 25% if you want to stock up and save

Another added: ‘I have dry and sensitive skin and I always look for creams that are light-weight and super-hydrating. The texture of this cream is very light, it absorbs quickly into the skin making it soft, smooth and plump. It doesn't clog my pores or leave a greasy feeling.’

The reduction on the Ultra Facial Cream is just one of many bargains at Kiehl’s right now with 25 percent of many of the brand’s skin and body care products including the Crème De Corps, which is another worldwide bestseller. These are some of the customer favorites, that are now slashed by a quarter of the original price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2unqcH_0gCmVLD100

The Creme de Corps is another beauty industry favorite with rich, fast-absorbing, non-greasy lotion with Cocoa Butter and Shea Butter.

While cocoa butter lubricates skin, responsibly sourced Shea butter defends against dehydration and makes skin supple.

There's a naturally sweet smell from the cocoa butter but no synthetic parabens or fragrances so it's ideal for sensitive skin.

$24.00 (was $32) Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zLY62_0gCmVLD100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PuxnD_0gCmVLD100

This fragrance-free formula works 'like magic' to erase dark circles and reduce puffiness, according to satisfied shoppers.

If you have lots of parties or events over the summer, this will be your lifesaver the next day.

It contains a trio of hard-working ingredients in 10% Pure Vitamin C Tri-Peptide and hyaluronic acid.

$37.50 (was $50) Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0DWl_0gCmVLD100

This takes zero effort to apply and will mean you wake up glowing. The mask locks in moisture overnight and strengthens skin’s moisture barrier to treat dryness, tightness, and flaky skin.

In a consumer study, 93% agreed skin feels deeply hydrated after using this mask.

$30.00 (was $40) Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iZkwk_0gCmVLD100

This hand salve is heavy duty so if yours are cracked or chapped, this will help restore them to their former glory.

You could also apply it as a preventative measure to keep your hands soft and youthful looking so they don't give away your age.

Formulated with Shea Butter, Avocado Oil and Sesame Seed Oil, it's packed with naturally hydrating properties

$18.00 (was $24) Shop

Comments / 0

Related
MindBodyGreen

This Is The Only Product That Made My Dark Spots Vanish & It's On Sale Today

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Plush. Silky. Pillowy. No, I'm not referring to a lush pile of linens but rather my skin after using the EADEM Cloud Cushion Airy Brightening Moisturizer. Beauty fans will often use sensorial language to describe their complexion goals (who doesn't want skin that feels like a cashmere blanket?), but with this pick, the hype is accurate.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to a Powerful Anti-Aging Regimen at 72 Is This Restoring Moisturizer — Now $18 Thanks To Amazon's Early Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. At 72 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

These Popular Skincare Products Are Actually Useless On Wrinkles, According To Derms

People invest in high-quality skincare products for a number of reasons. Some want to banish acne forever, some are looking for ultra-hydration, and others want to keep irritation at bay. One of the number one qualities you may be looking for in a product is an anti-aging effect to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and restore a youthful glow. However, while many options promise results in these areas, there are a few so-called “anti-aging” ingredients that you may want to be wary of; derms warn there are several that actually do nothing to help your wrinkles!
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reese Witherspoon
shefinds

How This Anti-Aging Blush Hack Can Lift Your Face, According To A Makeup Artist

Trying to hide signs of aging is definitely easier said than done. As you grow older, it has probably become more difficult to conceal your fine lines, wrinkles, and eye bags. (Don’t worry, we totally understand how it feels.) In fact, there’s no denying that for many of us, we’ve spent a little extra money on skincare products and clinical treatments. These can obviously be great investments, but they don’t always get the job one—which is why sometimes, we turn to makeup.
MAKEUP
ETOnline.com

The Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop This Weekend: NuFace, SkinCeuticals, Tatcha and More

Summer always brings us a reason to step up our skin care for longer days in the sun and even longer nights. Let's be real — summer heat and humidity is hard on your hair, skin, and face. The season deserves its own beauty regimen with tinted moisturizers, SPF essentials, body mists, and vitamin C serums. If you've been hoping to step up your skincare or makeup routine for the warmer days, this weekend's beauty sales are a perfect place to start.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Celebrity#Dry Skin#Best Sellers#Dailymail Com#The Ultra Facial Cream#The Ultra Face Cream#Av
CNN

21 best drugstore foundations under $20, according to makeup artists

When it comes to foundation, you want a product that’s comfortable, long-lasting and an option in your exact shade — and even better if it’s affordable. To help find the drugstore foundations that check all of the boxes, we asked three professional makeup artists to share their favorite affordable options from Maybelline, L’Oréal and more.
MAKEUP
Daily Mail

Pop-up beach bar is forced to close after 'killjoy' council ruled customers could only have TWO drinks and banned hen and stag parties, loud music and DJs

A kill-joy council has forced a pop-up beach bar to close after they tried to enforce strict rules – including limiting customers to just two alcoholic drinks. The Hawaiian-themed Beach Hut Bar and Grill was granted a temporary license to open and operate during the busy summer season in Bournemouth, Dorset.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

These Are The Essential Skincare Products Beauty Experts Say Every Woman Over 40 Needs In Her Routine

With so many anti-aging skincare products on the market, choosing the best ones can feel like a daunting task. As you browse everything from cleansers to exfoliants to toners, you may be wondering what your mature skin really needs. As it turns out, sometimes it’s important to go back to the basics and start with the essentials. To help you figure out exactly what the essentials entail, we brought in some expert advice!
SKIN CARE
Glamour

The Peach and Lily Glass Skin Serum Plumps Skin on the Spot

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want smooth, glowing skin that resembles a perfectly glazed donut—and the Peach and Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum is here to make it happen. As someone who has naturally dull, textured skin (read “bumps and enlarged pores”), I’m always on the hunt for products to help my complexion appear more luminous and smooth.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

SkinCeuticals Sale: Save on Rarely Discounted C E Ferulic, Anti-Aging Skin Care, and More

From Halle Berry and Hailey Bieber to Gwyneth Paltrow and Tracee Ellis Ross, SkinCeuticals boasts quite the celebrity fanbase. The dermatologist-loved skincare products rarely ever go on sale, so SkinCeuticals deals are ones you definitely don't want to miss. Right now, Dermstore is offering 15% off all Skinceuticals products with the code SKINC15. The highly effective serums, retinols, and anti-aging creams with game-changing results are considered the gold-standard of skin care, so get these must-haves for less while you can.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

These Are The 3 Worst Foods Everyone With Oily Skin Should Avoid, According To A Dermatologist

While many of us have naturally oily skin, this skin type could produce even more unwanted oil thanks to a diet without enough vitamins and nutrients, and filled with sugar. With that said, we checked in with skincare and health experts to learn more about 3 types of foods to limit (and ultimately avoid) if your goal is obtaining a less shiny complexion. Read on for tips and suggestions from board-certified dermatologist Dr. Elaine F. Kung, MD, founder of Future Bright Dermatology, and skincare expert Dr. Adrienne O’Connell, Medical Director and President of Laguna Beach Aesthetics.
SKIN CARE
MindBodyGreen

If Your Skin Won't Stay Moisturized, You May Be Lacking This Vitamin

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Dry skin doesn't only present as flaking. It can also show up as general redness, a tight feeling over the face, and even extra oil (it may seem counterintuitive to associate oil with dry skin, but some people's skin can produce more oil to compensate for a lack of moisture).
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but...
SKIN CARE
MindBodyGreen

A Beauty Editor Reviews Wellnesse's Curl-Enhancing Shampoo & Conditioner

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. As someone with very long, thick, curly-wavy hair, wash days take a hefty amount of time and effort. There's a lot of hair to wash and condition. I'd also be remiss not to mention that my strands are naturally dry and fragile—and I further add insult to injury by color-treating my hair. All of this is to say that my strands are delicate little things, and I'm very precious about how I treat them in the shower.
HAIR CARE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

421K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy