Celebrity approved! The Kiehl's Ultra Face Cream is so popular that one pot is sold every six seconds and it's now reduced by 25% in the brand's Best-Sellers sale - get yours now for $25

One of the most popular skincare products in the world is the Kiehl’s Ultra Face Cream with squalane, with a pot sold every six seconds globally, and it’s now reduced by 25 percent.

At less than $25 for a 1.7 fl oz pot, the reduction as part of the Kiehl’s Best-sellers sale comes at a perfect time for summer to make sure skin is glowing and fully hydrated when the weather heats up.

The Ultra Facial Cream is a beauty bestseller with 10 pots sold every minute.

It contains exceptional hydrators such as squalane and avocado oil and absorbs fast and feels luxurious on the skin.

Fans of this 'must-have' cream include Olivia Palermo, Reese Witherspoon and Cameron Diaz and it's now great value at under $25.

$24.75

The Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream is lightweight so it absorbs fast into the skin without feeling greasy. It also feels cooling in warm weather

The reason shoppers and celebrities like Olivia Palermo and Reese Witherspoon prefer the Ultra Face Cream to other creams is that it’s able to deliver moisture all day and keep your complexion silky soft, even if you just apply it in the morning.

This is thanks to its formulation of exceptional hydrators such as squalane, an oil derived from olives that helps to strengthen and restore the skin's moisture barrier.

Other key ingredients include glacial glycoprotein that protects the skin from changing temperatures as it facilitates water retention and avocado oil as an injection of intensive moisture.

The Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream contains Squalane, which is a highly refined moisturizing oil derived from olives. It can strengthen and restore the skin's moisture barrier

Shoppers love how their skin feels hydrated without looking at all greasy, as the ultra-lightweight Kiehl's facial cream absorbs fast into the skin’s layers rather than sitting on the surface.

The average rating among reviewers on the Kiehl’s website is a strong 4.7 out of 5, with shoppers loving using it in summer and praising the non-greasy formula.

‘Using this, my skin feels like it can breathe in the summertime,’ praised one impressed Kiehl’s shopper. ‘It doesn’t clog my skin which makes me sweat so I don’t have to wash my face and start over like I do with other creams.’

The Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream is available in 1.7 fl oz and 4.2 fl oz jars, which are both reduced by 25% if you want to stock up and save

Another added: ‘I have dry and sensitive skin and I always look for creams that are light-weight and super-hydrating. The texture of this cream is very light, it absorbs quickly into the skin making it soft, smooth and plump. It doesn't clog my pores or leave a greasy feeling.’

