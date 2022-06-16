Putin holding Europe to ransom by cutting gas supplies in response to sanctions

RUSSIA has blamed Western sanctions for its decision to curb gas supplies to Europe.

In a statement, the firm said it had been forced to partially suspend operations at the Portovaya compressor station on the Russian Baltic Sea coast.

"Due to the sanctions imposed by Canada, it is currently impossible for Siemens Energy to deliver overhauled gas turbines to the customer," it said.

"Against this background we have informed the Canadian and German governments and are working on a viable solution."

The move, Germany says, is politically motivated, and has appealed to Canada to review its sanctions on Moscow.

Robert Habeck, Germany's economic minister, said: "I also have the impression that what happened yesterday (Tuesday) is a political decision, and not a decision that is technically justifiable."

He added: "What effect it has on the European and German gas market, we will have to wait and see.

"The Russian side's argument is simply a pretext. It is obviously a strategy to unsettle and drive up prices."

UK sets out new Russia sanctions for "barbaric treatment of children in Ukraine"

Britain has today said it had sanctioned Russian Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for the "forced transfer and adoption of Ukrainian children", as part of a new wave of sanctions against Russia over the Ukrainian crisis.

"We are targeting the enablers and perpetrators of (Russian President Vladimir) Putins war who have brought untold suffering to Ukraine, including the forced transfer and adoption of children," Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.

Britain said the latest sanctions round of sanctions also included Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, targeted for his support and endorsement of the war in Ukraine.

Russia's foreign ministry said today that it was sanctioning an additional 121 Australian citizens, including journalists and defence officials, citing what it calls a "Russophobic agenda" in the country.

Among the sanctioned individuals are journalists from Australia's ABC News, Sydney Morning Herald and Sky News, as well as various defence officials, it said.

Russia announced a similar move against dozens of British journalists on Tuesday, in what Moscow said was a response to Western sanctions and the "spreading of false information about Russia".

French President Emmanuel Macron met Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv today, Macron's office said.

This marks the first time the two leaders had met physically since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Macron was visiting Kyiv alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, in a show of support which the Kyiv government hopes will be followed by concrete action to help it in the war with Russia.

Japan's Zipair budget airline only launched in 2020, but an unfortunate coincidence has forced a rebrand of its logo - the letter Z, now linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The symbol shot to controversy worldwide after being spotted on Russian tanks and military uniforms in Ukraine.

It has since appeared on cars and clothing in Russia and online and has become a sign of support for the invasion, a patriotic trend the Kremlin is keen to encourage.

Zipair president Shingo Nishida said Wednesday that the company is ditching the logo to avoid anyone mistakenly thinking his business is in favour of the bloody conflict.

"Some people might feel that way when they see it without any explanation," he told reporters, according to Kyodo News and other local media.

Zipair's new logo - a green, black and white geometric design - will from Saturday replace the black 'Z' currently on the tail fin of its planes, the reports said.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi visited Irpin today.

It is a battle-damaged suburb of Ukraine's capital, and they visited in a show of support for the country at war with Russia.

AFP journalists on the scene said the European leaders had arrived to the town north of Kyiv, where residential buildings and civilian infrastructure remain damaged following Russian troops' attempts early in the invasion to capture the capital.

Russia-backed forces to reopen humanitarian corridor at Azot plant

Russia-backed forces will reopen a humanitarian corridor for civilians to leave the Azot chemical plant in Sievierdonetsk, the Interfax news agency reported today, citing a separatist leader.

Leonid Pasechnik, head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, said separatist forces had entered the plant - where Ukraine says hundreds of civilians are taking shelter - but had been unable to dislodge Ukrainian fighters from the factory, the Tass news agency reported.

French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian prime minister Mario Draghi have arrived in Kyiv, on a joint trip to show their backing for Ukraine.

“It’s an important moment. It’s a message of unity we’re sending to the Ukrainians, of support, to talk both about the present and the future, since the coming weeks, as we know, will be very difficult,” Macron said as they arrived.

“We’re here, we’re focused, we will join president Zelensky to go to a war site where massacres have been carried out,” Macron said.

MoD: Situation in Donbas extremely difficult for Ukrainian troops

The British Ministry of Defence has given its latest intelligence report, and says that bridges over the Siverskyy Donets River, which flows through eastern Ukraine into western Russia have likely been destroyed.

“All of the main bridges over the Siverskyy Donets River, which link the contested town of Sieverodonetsk and Ukrainian-held territory, have now highly likely been destroyed,” the defence ministry said on Thursday morning.

“Ukraine has probably managed to withdraw a large proportion of its combat troops, who were originally holding the town. The situation continues to be extremely difficult for the Ukrainian forces and civilians remaining east of the river,” the British MoD said.

The head of the UK’s armed forces says Russia has already “strategically lost” the war in Ukraine and is now a “more diminished power”.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said Vladimir Putin had lost 25% of Russia’s land power for only “tiny” gains.

While Russia may achieve “tactical successes” in the coming weeks, he said any notion that the war had been a success was “nonsense”.

Admiral Radakin, who is the UK’s chief of defence staff, said Russia was running out of troops and advanced missiles and would never be able to take over all of Ukraine.

Admiral Radakin spoke to the PA news agency as he visited Scotland on Wednesday, where he met soldiers at Edinburgh Castle.

He said: “This is a dreadful mistake by Russia. Russia will never take control of Ukraine.

“Russia has strategically lost already. NATO is stronger, Finland and Sweden are looking to join.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi left Poland today onboard a train bound for Kyiv, an AFP reporter said.

The three leaders left this morning, according an AFP video - which showed the trio sitting together in a train compartment.

It is the first time that the leaders of the three European Union countries have visited Kyiv since Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

They are due to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and the visit comes as Kyiv is pushing for membership of the EU.

Robot replaced guests at Putin’s annual economic summit after other nations boycott it

A ‘female’ robot replaced human guests for Putin’s summit, as Russia continues to batter Ukraine.

This new guest was invited to today’s meeting was a Russian robot woman attended the forum which is being boycotted by the West over the war in Ukraine.

Android barmaid Dunyasha was seen selling ice cream at the St Petersburg event.

Putin, 69, is only due to attend for one day of the four-day annual forum, sparking speculation over medical problems amid rumours of cancer and Parkinson’s disease.

Recent reports say he has been advised not to attend public events for long, despite the Kremlin insisting he is healthy.

The robot will be present throughout even though one Russian outlet slammed her outfit as “resembling a mix of The Stepford Wives and Soviet shop assistants from 1950s”.

She is made as the spitting image of 2014 Perm beauty contest winner Diana Gabdullina, 31, wife of the owner of robot making company Rashid Gabdullin.