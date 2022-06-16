ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Female barrister is suspended and fined £2,000 after telling jury that crown court judge was talking 'absolute rubbish' during trial

By Claudia Aoraha For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A female barrister has been suspended and fined £2,000 after she told a jury the judge in the case she was working on was talking 'absolute rubbish'.

Jacqueline Vallejo, who was called to the bar in 1997, was 'rude and unprofessional' to the female judge during a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court, a disciplinary hearing was told.

The criminal specialist, who worked at Garden Court Chambers in London, made numerous 'disrespectful' comments in front of jurors at the trial in 2016.

She also told the judge: 'don't try to make me sound like an idiot.'

Over the course of the trial, the Bar Tribunals and Adjudication Service heard Vallejo was 'unduly' argumentative with the judge and both talked over and interrupted her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hZa9L_0gCmUxLU00
The trial in 2016 was held at Snaresbrook Crown Court, London, (pictured) where Ms Vallejo was 'disrespectful' to the judge. The barrister has been suspended and fined £2,000 for her conduct

And when the unnamed judge warned her about her conduct, she told the hearing: 'If your Honour wants to do anything about me and my conduct that's fine.

'I'd rather you do it sooner rather than later, though.'

Vallejo, who had been a barrister for almost 20 years at the time of the trial, has now been suspended for four months for her 'disrespectful' tone.

The lawyer was one of the specialised barristers who worked on 'the Salsa Spy' case, where an army translator and salsa dance teacher who worked for the head of Nato forces in Afghanistan was found guilty of spying for Iran in 2008.

The hearing, run by the Council of the Inns of Court, was told Vallejo was 'abrupt, disrespectful' and had an 'unhelpful tone, attitude and approach' during the 2016 trial.

When the judge summarised evidence that had been given by a witness, Vallejo rebuked in front of the jury that it was 'absolute rubbish'.

Criminal barrister Vallejo also refused to engage with the prosecution despite being ordered to.

She was then warned by the judge about her conduct, adding that they did not want to delay or distract from the trial.

But the hearing was told Vallejo retorted: 'Well, that's exactly what you're doing.'

When the judge asked her to clarify some evidence, she chided that she had 'explained it already' before Vallejo made a joke and called her the 'Learned Judge' - instead of 'your Honour.'

She added that she felt she was being 'forced' to accept the prosecution case.

On another occasion, Vallejo's used an 'unhelpful tone' when she answered the judge by saying: 'I cannot force my client to provide a defence statement.

'What part of that does your Honour not understand?'

When the judge asked for clarification about a witness' evidence, the panel heard Vallejo retorted in front of the jury: 'Well if your Honour wants to conduct the cross-examination I'll sit down.'

Vallejo was ordered to pay the £2,000 in the next year.

The panel concluded: '[She] failed to observe her duty to the court in the administration of justice in that she behaved in a rude and unprofessional manner.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pUT4D_0gCmUxLU00
Criminal barrister Vallejo worked at Garden Court Chambers, London (pictured) before she was suspended for her conduct during the trial in 2016

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Jilted Army Lieutenant 'shoved his ex-lover - the first woman to qualify as a Guards Officer - over sofa causing her to black' out during 'confrontation' at a regimental dinner, court martial hears

A jilted British Army Lieutenant is accused of pushing his ex over a sofa at a formal regimental dinner so hard it knocked her unconscious. A court martial heard Lieutenant Patrick McGregor shoved Second Lieutenant Hannah Bird - the first woman ever to qualify as a Guards Officer - as she tried to leave the room following a 'confrontation' between the pair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

British father, 62, pleads not guilty as he appears in court charged with raping his own daughter, 33, on Greek island of Crete – hugging her and telling the judge: 'No-one could do such a thing'

A British man is to stand trial for raping his 33-year-old daughter while on holiday on the Greek island of Crete. The man, 62, who cannot be named for legal reason, appeared in court in Heraklion, the capital of the island, today where he pleaded not guilty to the crime.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Woman who forged doctor's letters claiming her partner had brain cancer to get her a lesser jail term wins her own battle to have sentence cut

A woman has had her jail term slashed for forging medical letters saying her partner had terminal brain cancer, which led to a judge granting bail. The letters included a claim the partner 'requires specialist treatment and management for this terminal condition in order to sustain her quality of life' which otherwise 'would be very bleak'.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barristers#Uk#Snaresbrook Crown Court#Garden Court Chambers#Nato
Daily Mail

Julian Assange's Australian lawyer who counts Amal Clooney and Amber Heard as friends says she has reached settlement with government 'over breach of her human rights after it admitted she was likely put under covert surveillance'

One of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's lawyers has reached a settlement with the Government after it accepted it was likely she was the subject of 'covert surveillance which breached her human rights', she said. Jennifer Robinson welcomed a statement by the European Court of Human Rights which she said meant...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Former police officer who was later disciplined failed to warn colleagues about vulnerable teenager Gaia Pope's disappearance 11 days before her body was found, inquest hears

A police officer disciplined over his handling of teenager Gaia Pope's disappearance has admitted his failings at her inquest. Former police constable Sean Mallon, who retired from Dorset Police in April 2021, said he was 'acting up' as a sergeant in Wareham on the evening of November 7, 2017 when 19-year-old Ms Pope went missing.
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of billionaire Qatari prince is found dead in Marbella from suspected drug overdose amid custody battle for three daughters - weeks after she gave interview and said he had 'inappropriately touched' one of their children

A former princess of Qatar has been found dead in her Marbella home aged 45 amid an ugly custody battle with her ex-husband who she accuses of molesting one of their children. Kasia Gallanio was the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73, the uncle of the current Emir of Qatar.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Fort Worth

23-year-old woman, who had transitioned and lived as a male for five years before de-transitioning, tells legislators how she was swayed by her peers to believe that she was transgender

Earlier this month, a 23-year-old woman who had transitioned and lived as a male for five years before de-transitioning, told state’s legislators about how she was swayed by her peers to believe that she was transgender. In her nearly 30-minute speech, she explained to the legislators and the public when and how she realized that she made a mistake, stopping her hormone therapy and de-transitioning to male.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

British woman, 42, who was 'raped in front of her husband by man offering her a massage' on Goa holiday returns to UK after picking out her 'attacker' in police ID parade

A former librarian accused of raping a British woman in front of her husband in Goa has been identified by the victim in a police parade. The 42-year-old victim, from Middlesex, was allegedly attacked while she was having a massage near Arambol Beach - an area popular with foreign tourists – in Goa, India.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

FBI seizes electronic data from retired four-star general who led US forces in Afghanistan amid claims he illegally lobbied in favor of Qatar during Saudi Arabian blockade in 2017

The FBI has seized electronic data of a retired four-star general who made false statements and withheld 'incriminating' documents about his role in an illegal foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar, authorities say. New federal court filings have outlined a potential criminal case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Drunk mother, 28, who covered herself in GREASE while trying to escape police after leaving her children home alone to give friend a lift is handed driving ban and supervision order

A drunk mother-of-two who sparked a late-night police chase and was eventually found hiding in a car park trying to camouflage herself with anti-vandal paint has avoided jail. Magen Hendry, 28, was intoxicated when she left her front door ajar and her two young children asleep at her Stockton home at around 3am on October 25, 2019, Teesside Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Rich couple married for just five months with no children spent 18 months running up lawyers' bills of £1.2m in fight over money says judge as he orders man to pay musician wife £750,000 (but lets him keep the Steinway piano)

A rich couple at the centre of a bitter battle to end their five month marriage have run up a legal bill of more than £1million, a judge revealed today. The couple, both in their 50s and from London, married and seperated in 2020 - sparking an 18-month High Court divorce fight.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Family of man arrested for threat to kill Brett Kavanaugh come to his defence: ‘He’s a good kid’

The family of the man arrested for allegedly plotting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh have come to his defence, describing him as a “good kid”.Dan Shannon, the grandfather of suspect Nicholas Roske, told CBS Los Angeles that the allegations against the 26-year-old are “extremely” out of character.“He’s a good kid,” he said.Mr Roske’s neighbour also told the outlet that he was surprised to learn Mr Roske could be involved in a murder plot and suspected that mental illness could have played a part.“They were always nice people so it’s a surprise more than anything,” said Zach Quadri.“I...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Mail

Death of retired police officer, 83, whose head became trapped between the rails and mattress of his bed at scandal-hit hospital was an 'avoidable accident', inquest hears

The death of a retired police officer whose head became trapped between the rail and mattress of his hospital bed was an 'avoidable accident', a coroner has concluded. Max Dingle, 83, died 15 minutes after he was found 'entrapped' on a ward at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on May 3, 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 35, died when he crashed motorbike at same bus stop where he had killed hotel receptionist, 31, in hit-and-run smash eight years before, inquest hears

A father-of-two died at the same bus stop where he had killed a young woman in a hit-and-run collision eight years earlier, an inquest has heard. Nathan Davis, then 28, was jailed for five years and four months in April 2013 after he mowed down hotel receptionist Veronica Chango-Alvarez, 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Soldier who deliberately smashed his car into group of teenagers after he downed six cocktail pitchers while drinking with comrades is jailed for eight years

A soldier who deliberately drove his car into a group of teenagers after downing six pitchers of cocktail has been jailed for eight years. Cameron Bailey, 25, of the Mooltan Barracks in Tidworth, Wiltshire, had spent the afternoon of March 27 drinking with three fellow soldiers in Salisbury. They started...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

420K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy