ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Devon Conway becomes third New Zealand player to test positive for Covid during England series... but he is expected to play in series finale at Headingley next week alongside Kane Williamson and Michael Bracewell

By Rory Dollard, Press Association
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Devon Conway has become the third member of the New Zealand Test squad to test positive for Covid-19, with two of the tourists' backroom staff also caught up in a growing outbreak.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson was struck down on the eve of the second Test at Trent Bridge, with all-rounder Michael Bracewell also testing positive after experiencing symptoms in the aftermath of England's series-clinching victory.

Conway's case came up after a separate round of PCR screening on Wednesday, with physio Vijay Vallabh and strength and conditioning specialist Chris Donaldson also being flagged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22bLYi_0gCmUiLp00
Devon Conway has become the third member of the New Zealand Test squad to test positive for Covid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bc19k_0gCmUiLp00
Black Caps captain Kane Williamson was struck down on the eve of the second Test

The remainder of the squad has returned negative results and those who have been forced to isolate are travelling separately to Leeds on Sunday for the series finale at Headingley.

As it stands all three of Williamson, Bracewell and Conway should be clear to take the field next Thursday, with Cricket New Zealand continuing to follow pre-agreed health protocols in the meantime.

Williamson was forced to watch the Trent Bridge Test from his hotel room, and it was not pleasant viewing for him with England completing an astonishing five-wicket win on day five to claim a first series win in 18 months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ftaFg_0gCmUiLp00
Michael Bracewell replaced Williamson in Nottingham but experienced symptoms on day five

The Black Caps captain - who made modest scores of two and 15 in the defeat at Lord's - was then replaced by Bracewell in the XI in Nottingham.

The off-spinner did well, hitting scores of 49 and 25, and also claiming three first--innings wickets, including that of captain Ben Stokes. However, he experienced symptoms on Tuesday.

Coronavirus has dogged the Kiwis since arrival, with batter Henry Nicholls sidelined during the first week of the tour last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XknmJ_0gCmUiLp00
Batter Henry Nicholls was also sidelined during the first week of the tour last month

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Paul Pogba plays his first game since leaving Manchester United in a star-studded exhibition clash in Miami that pitted Brazil legends Roberto Carlos and Ronaldinho against each other

Paul Pogba has made his first post-Manchester United appearance in an exhibition match in Miami featuring an impressive list of names. The fixture, labelled 'the beautiful game', featured teams of current and retired stars led by Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos respectively. Pogba will be leaving Manchester United this summer and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jason Roy and Phil Salt smash half-centuries as England beat the Netherlands to wrap up comprehensive series win... but question marks remain over Eoin Morgan's form after he fell for ANOTHER duck

England wrapped up their one-day series in the Netherlands, but were unable to shake off the debate surrounding the form of Eoin Morgan. A six-wicket win with 29 balls to spare looked unambiguous, especially after openers Jason Roy and Phil Salt – fast becoming the first batting cab off the rank – began a chase of 236 in 41 overs with a rollicking stand of 139 in 17.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

SPORTS AGENDA: Offers pour in for Azeem Rafiq's tell-all book following the Yorkshire racism scandal, while Premier League clubs vote against half-time interviews... for now!

Azeem Rafiq, the whistleblower whose revelations triggered the racism scandal at Yorkshire, could be set to write a book after a number of publishers stepped forward with offers. Should the project get off the ground, journalist George Dobell — who brought Rafiq's claims to light — would be the author,...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Manchester United move for Jurrien Timber comes crashing down after Holland boss and former United manager Louis van Gaal tells him 'the move would damage his international career'

Jurrien Timber's potential transfer to Manchester United is 'dead in the water' after Holland boss, and former United manager, Louis van Gaal warned the move may affect his international prospects. Van Gaal managed United from 2014-16, securing a fourth place finish in his first season and an FA cup in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kane Williamson
Person
Devon Conway
Person
Ben Stokes
Daily Mail

Geraint Thomas becomes FIRST British cyclist to win the Tour de Suisse after stage eight time-trial success, as the Welshman finds form just weeks before the start of the Tour de France

Welshman Geraint Thomas became the first British winner of the Tour de Suisse after finishing second in the individual time trial in Vaduz on Sunday. The 36-year-old Ineos Grenadiers rider finished the final stage of Switzerland's biggest road race three seconds slower than Remco Evenepoel - who completed the course in 28 minutes and 26 seconds - but it was enough to claim the overall victory.
CYCLING
Daily Mail

Barcelona president Joan Laporta claims Gerard Pique 'is suffering' after his leaked audio scandal with Luis Rubiales and split from Shakira, but insists the defender is still a 'good person' despite off-the-field issues

Gerard Pique is reportedly 'suffering' from off-the-field issues, according to Barcelona president Joan Laporta. Reported audio leaks were released in April of Pique's conversation with Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales, which revealed the pair's intention to take the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia. According to the...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Freddie Burns's last-minute drop goal sealed Leicester Tigers' coronation as Premiership champions for the first time since 2013... but glory comes tinged with sadness as Tom Youngs lifts trophy following his wife's death from cancer

On Sunday morning, dressed in denim dungarees and after just a few hours of sleep alongside the Premiership trophy, Freddie Burns was determined to continue Leicester's title celebrations. Who could blame him as he revelled in the greatest moment of his career?. Burns' last-gasp drop goal sealed his team's coronation...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Pcr#Series Finale#The New Zealand Test#Bracewell
Daily Mail

Ian Botham had a modest football career but Rebecca Romero took cycling gold and Ash Barty hit the Big Bash - as England captain Harry Kane admits he could become a golfer after retiring, what other stars have turned to a different sport?

Harry Kane raised eyebrows when he admitted becoming a professional golfer was not out of the question after he retires from football. The England captain could be on to break goals records both for his country and in the Premier League in a stellar, if trophyless, career so far. But...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

PLAYER RATINGS: Eddie Jones' side suffer complete embarrassment after Will Collier has a game to forget against 14-man Barbarians... as Sam Underhill and Charlie Ewels fail to deliver on the eve of Australia tour

England and head coach Eddie Jones suffered complete embarrassment on the eve of their tour of Australia as they were hammered 52-21 by a 14-man Barbarians outfit. The Barbarians lost giant lock Will Skelton to a red card in the first half, but Jones’ men couldn’t make the most of the extra man in what was an awful display. Coached by France boss Fabien Galthie, the Barbarians were fully deserving winners as they scored eight tries to England’s three.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

England head coach Eddie Jones is confident his side won't be thrashed in three-Test series by Australia... despite the worst defeat of his six-year stint coming in humiliating fashion against 14-man Barbarians

Eddie Jones insisted on Sunday night that England will not suffer a hiding in Australia, despite the worst defeat of his six-year stint as head coach at the hands of a 14-man Barbarians side. England not only failed to beat a team who lost giant lock Will Skelton to a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Manchester United are set to make a renewed offer for top target Frenkie de Jong... but club remain '£15m short' of Barcelona's valuation of the Dutch midfielder after £51m bid was rejected

Manchester United will make a renewed transfer proposal for Barcelona's Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The clubs are still around £15m apart in valuation following United's opening gambit of £51m plus bonuses but de Jong is Erik ten Hag's priority along with free agent Christian Eriksen who has an offer from Tottenham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

British tennis fans must stop putting pressure on Emma Raducanu in the wake of her remarkable US Open success, says world No 3 Paula Badosa... with teen star facing race against time to be fit for Wimbledon

World No 3 Paula Badosa has urged British people to stop putting pressure on Emma Raducanu and backed the grand slam champion to adjust to life on the WTA Tour in time. US Open champion Raducanu is in a race to be fit for Wimbledon after she sustained an injury to her side at Nottingham earlier this month, the latest in a string of fitness issues for the teenager in 2022.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Jason Roy is firing on all cylinders again after fighting through a 'dark time' - as the England batter admits he wasn't 'mentally right' while playing in the Pakistan Super League following Netherlands victory

Jason Roy admitted going through 'a dark time' earlier this year after helping England move to a 2-0 lead over the Netherlands with a powerful 73 off 60 balls in their second of three one-day internationals on Sunday. Struggling after nearly two years of bubble life, he was later fined...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

England 21-52 Barbarians: Eddie Jones' young side are left humiliated after suffering a disastrous defeat to their 14-man opponents in curtain-raiser at Twickenham ahead of their three-Test tour of Australia

By the end, it was beyond embarrassing for England. The sight of George Kruis back-heeling a conversion will have felt like humiliation for Eddie Jones and his players. The national team found themselves providing target practice for a Barbarians side who spent more than half the match with 14 men after Will Skelton was sent off for a wild, inexcusable high tackle on Patrick Schickerling.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

ROYAL ASCOT REVIEW: Frankie Dettori falls short and is involved in tense exchanges with boss John Gosden while Charlie Appleby is in the ascendancy... but the Queen's presence was missed

Royal Ascot provided plenty of entertainment, although the Queen's presence was missed. Frankie Dettori was involved in some tense exchanges with his boss John Gosden, but Charlie Appleby made significant progress in the trainers' title race. Sportsmail's Marcus Townend provides his assessment of all of the action at Royal Ascot.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

England U19 2-0 Austria U19: Alfie Devine and Carney Chukwuemeka strike to seal all three points for Ian Foster's young Three Lions in their U19 Euros opener

Premier League youngsters stole the show as England U19s cruised to a 2-0 victory over Austria U19s on Sunday night. Aston Villa's Carney Chukwuemeka opened the scoring with a well-taken finish in the first-half, before Tottenham's Alfie Devine wrapped up the win with a scintillating strike into the top corner.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Hollie Doyle proves she is the cream of the crop at Chantilly as she creates history by becoming the first female rider to win a Classic on board Nashwa at the Prix de Diane

Hollie Doyle was the toast of Chantilly on Sunday as she became the first female rider to win a Classic when Nashwa landed a historic renewal of the Prix de Diane. Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the 7-4 favourite was required to dig deep to hold off the fast-finishing La Parisienne and veteran rider Gerald Mosse by a narrow margin at the line.
CHANTILLY, VA
Daily Mail

'I'm young again!': Lewis Hamilton claims the back pain he suffered from Mercedes' chronic 'porpoising' issues has gone as seven-time champion admits he is 'overwhelmed' by finishing third in Canadian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton finished third in the Canadian Grand Prix and declared: 'I am back to being young again!'. A week after struggling to climb out of his Mercedes in Baku after being bounced around in the cockpit, the seven-time champion's back pain had vanished. Having finished behind Red Bull's Max...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

420K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy