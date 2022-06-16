Devon Conway becomes third New Zealand player to test positive for Covid during England series... but he is expected to play in series finale at Headingley next week alongside Kane Williamson and Michael Bracewell

Devon Conway has become the third member of the New Zealand Test squad to test positive for Covid-19, with two of the tourists' backroom staff also caught up in a growing outbreak.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson was struck down on the eve of the second Test at Trent Bridge, with all-rounder Michael Bracewell also testing positive after experiencing symptoms in the aftermath of England's series-clinching victory.

Conway's case came up after a separate round of PCR screening on Wednesday, with physio Vijay Vallabh and strength and conditioning specialist Chris Donaldson also being flagged.

The remainder of the squad has returned negative results and those who have been forced to isolate are travelling separately to Leeds on Sunday for the series finale at Headingley.

As it stands all three of Williamson, Bracewell and Conway should be clear to take the field next Thursday, with Cricket New Zealand continuing to follow pre-agreed health protocols in the meantime.

Williamson was forced to watch the Trent Bridge Test from his hotel room, and it was not pleasant viewing for him with England completing an astonishing five-wicket win on day five to claim a first series win in 18 months.

The Black Caps captain - who made modest scores of two and 15 in the defeat at Lord's - was then replaced by Bracewell in the XI in Nottingham.

The off-spinner did well, hitting scores of 49 and 25, and also claiming three first--innings wickets, including that of captain Ben Stokes. However, he experienced symptoms on Tuesday.

Coronavirus has dogged the Kiwis since arrival, with batter Henry Nicholls sidelined during the first week of the tour last month.