‘That is insane!’ Super Bowl champion NFL player Nick Scott is blown away as he sees footage of the crowd storming the field for Buddy Franklin’s 1000th goal

AFL is generally viewed as an alien sport outside of Australia but it was the scenes following Buddy Franklin's momentous 1000th goal which left NFL star Nick Scott stunned during a visit to Sydney.

The Swans superstar's kick against Geelong sparked wild scenes at the SCG earlier this season, with swarms of fans flooding onto the pitch to celebrate the former Hawthorn talent's incredible milestone.

Franklin is one of six players to hit four-figures for AFL goals and the landmark figure is typically met with a pitch invasion, with similar scenes unfolding for Tony Lockett, Gordon Coventry, Jason Dunstall, Doug Wade and Gary Abblett.

Yet the jubilant ovation has blown away NFL champion Scott, with the LA Rams safety unable to hide his surprise at the 'ridiculous' scenes.

'Oh my God. Is this the end of the game? They're storming the field in the middle of the game? Jesus Christ, that is ridiculous,' he said.

'For his 1000th goal? That is absolutely insane. Do you guys get trampled? How do you get off [the pitch]?

'That is crazy. Yeah I got to come back for a game, for sure.'

Scott has spent time in Sydney during the off-season after winning the Super Bowl with the Rams earlier this year, and rubbed shoulders with the Roosters at the SCG earlier this week.

The 27-year-old believes that NRL players in particular have the attributes that could translate to a promising career in gridiron.

'Absolutely, especially the way those guys tackle,' he told SEN. I mean, those dudes are so fearless, they tackle with no pads.

'I am very curious to see what they could do with a whole sheet of armour on, see how willing they are to take guys out. That would be pretty exciting.'