Juneteenth 2022: Celebrate historic day with these 19 jubilant events

By Craig D. Lindsey
 3 days ago

While Juneteenth became a federal holiday only last year and state holiday in 1980, in the Gulf Coast region, locals have been celebrating since 1865. The cherished holiday marks the day Union soldiers arrived in Galveston and declared to the slaves there that they had been freed.

Sadly it took two years for news that President Abraham Lincoln has issued the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation to reach area slaves. But rather than react with anger at the delay, they immediately toasted the discovery that they were free with dance, feasts, prayers, and more.

Here in Houston and Galveston, a host of Juneteenth-themed events abound. CultureMap news partner ABC13 will televise and stream the Juneteenth Parade and Emancipation Park 150th Juneteenth Weekend Festival (Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19).

The event celebrates the story of Jack Yates, a slave who raised $1,000 to purchase the 10 acres of land that is now Emancipation Park. Look for musicians and entertainers Earnest Pugh, Zacardi Cortez, Monica Lisa Stevenson, and Pastor Mike, the Isley Brothers, Kool & the Gang, and Frankie Beverly and Maze.

Celebrate the momentous and historic day with these lively events that include parades, treats, music, art, comedy, and more.

Friday, June 17

40 Acres
will host a four-day, Juneteenth Weekend Extravaganza, filled with a bevy of events. We're talking about a for-the-culture game night, a cookout where fathers can get a free meal, painting, a know-to-vote lunch for felons and first-time voters, etc. 11 am.

The Cupcake Kitchen Houston , a Black female-owned bakery and soul food restaurant in Third Ward, will offer special dishes all weekend at $6.19. They will have "Juneteenth Sweets & Eats" specials, including Southern grilled oxtail quesadillas and homemade banana pudding. Noon.

This is just the tip of the iceberg! You can view all 19 events in the story from our partners at CultureMap.

