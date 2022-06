The Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro is one of the most ambitious road cars ever, which is part of why it's taken quite some time to get here. The 1000-hp-at-11,000-rpm science experiment is supposed to get us closer to an F1 car for the road than we've ever seen before. If a video of it bombing around Laguna Seca is anything to go by, the Valkyrie might just live up to that mission.

