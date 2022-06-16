ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For June 16, 2022

By Rebehka Cramer
 4 days ago
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the afternoon of June 12th, Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of South Stewart Avenue in reference to a hit and run crash. Officers were told a 2009 BMW passenger vehicle...

Related
Clinton Police Arrest Report (6/20)

Brian Lynn Jones of Clinton, MO was arrested on 6/13/2022 for stealing a motor vehicle, and altering/removing item number to deprive lawful owner. Kevin Michael Kojeski of Clinton, MO was arrested on 6/14/2022 for possession of a controlled substance. Randi L Overton of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on...
CLINTON, MO
Juvenile shot in JCMO neighborhood

Several juveniles are in custody after another juvenile is shot last Friday night in Jefferson City. Police were called to the 600 block of Ohio Street and found the victim and the suspects. The victim had to flown to the hospital. There’s no word on a condition.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Warrensburg Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident in Morgan County

A Warrensburg man was injured in a motorcycle accident that occurred Sunday afternoon in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2017 Harley Davidson, driven by 25-year-old Sagan P. Guillory of Warrensburg, was on Route W, south of the Marvin cutoff at 1 p.m., when he failed to negotiate a curve, went off the right side of the roadway, overturned and was ejected from the bike.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
Kentucky man flown to hospital after Cole County crash on Highway 54

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kentucky man was flown to a hospital Sunday night after a crash on Highway 54 in Cole County. The crash happened in the westbound lanes near Old Bass Road around 6:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Raymond L. Thomas, 49, of Wingo, Kentucky was thrown The post Kentucky man flown to hospital after Cole County crash on Highway 54 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
Holden Man Killed in JoCo Motorcycle Accident

A Holden man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 1993 Chevrolet truck, driven by 43-year-old Christopher V. Daniel of Lone Jack, attempted to make a left turn at Route W, south of NW 450 at 4:37 p.m., and failed to yield to a northbound 2005 Harley Davidson driven by 23-year-old Eric M. Thomason and struck it head-on.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
Columbia man flown to hospital after being seriously hurt in moped crash

Miller Co. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was seriously hurt in a moped crash in Miller County. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Saturday when a Kaiser, Missouri man was driving along U.S. 54 near Route AA. That's when the man went over a hill and began to skid, eventually hitting 47-year-old Jeremiah Adams The post Columbia man flown to hospital after being seriously hurt in moped crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
TWO ARRESTED, CHARGED AFTER REPORTED HIGH-SPEED PURSUIT OF MOTORCYCLE

Two Independence residents were arrested and have been charged with felonies after a reported high-speed pursuit of a motorcycle on Thursday, June 16, in Pettis County. According to a Pettis County deputy’s report, the pursuit reached speeds of 100 mph on U.S. Highway 65. The motorcycle became disabled when its chain broke. A K9 handler deployed K9 CAV and gave commands to the two motorcyclists to come to the deputy, and they did.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For June 17, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Thursday morning, the Saline County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit with a motorcycle travelling south of US 65 towards Pettis County. Pettis County Deputies, along with the K-9 Unit, started north on US 65 to assist the Saline County Deputies. The pursuit was terminated by Saline County as the motorcycle entered Pettis County. Deputies with Pettis County located the motorcycle, which was still travelling at over 100 mph, on US 65 Highway. Pettis County Deputies began a pursuit. Just north of US 65 and HH Highway, the motorcycle had a malfunction and began to slow down. The Pettis County K9 Unit was quickly deployed. The driver and the occupant quickly gave up and were taken into custody without incident. During the search of the vehicle, a locked bag was located. The K9 Unit was deployed, and alerted to the bag. A large amount of crystal substances were located. The driver was identified as Timmothy Eugene Griffith, 33, of Independence, Missouri. The PCSO is requesting charges of felony Resisting Arrest, Kidnapping in the 3rd Degree, Driving While Suspended, and Trafficking in the 2nd Degree against Griffith. Griffith was held pending a $35,000 cash or surety bond. The passenger was identified as Jewel Charlene Rowland, 42 of Sedalia. Rowland was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Charges of Trafficking in the 2nd Degree are also pending. Rowland was held pending a $25,000 cash or surety bond.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Clinton Woman Killed After Passing Vehicle in Johnson County

A Clinton woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning in Johnson County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Carol M. Dixon of Clinton was northbound on SW 1200 and Missouri 13 at 6:08 a.m., Friday morning when she attempted to pass another vehicle in her 2004 Mercury. She swerved to oncoming traffic and the Mercury sustained a blown tire. The vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck several objects, overturned and struck a utility pole.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
One Dead and Two With Serious Injuries In Head-On Crash

A head-on collision on US 24 in Randolph County took the life of a Salisbury woman and two others with serious injuries. State Troopers report the crash happened on US 24, just west of Huntsville at about 12:20 pm. 77-year-old Loretta F Harmon of Salisbury was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the driver of the eastbound vehicle. The westbound driver, 82-year-old Mary C Liebhart of New Boston, and her passenger, 86-year-old Katheryn Q Milner of Marceline, were both taken to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment of serious injuries. According to the report, Harmon crossed the centerline, striking the Liebhart vehicle head-on. Harmon was not wearing a safety belt.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
Sedalia, MO
