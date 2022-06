If you're aiming to catch the big fish, it seems as though Texas is the place to do it right now. Just last month we reported on a Texas fisherman who caught a 300-pound Alligator Gar somewhere in the Houston bayou. This week we're learning about a huge catch out in the Gulf of Mexico. Texas spearfisher Braden Sherron caught what reportedly could be a world-record fish near Port Aransas this month.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO