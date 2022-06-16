Best Neighborhood Fine Dining: Harlo Steakhouse & Bar

A juicy burger with an ice-cold beer is a classic summer combo, and there are seemingly infinite bars and restaurants that specialize in this terrific tag team. An easy place to start on the Strip is MGM Grand: With a name like Tap Sports Bar (702.891.7239), it’s beyond obvious that this is the right place for soothing suds, and local Las Vegas brews from CraftHaus, Big Dog’s, Lovelady and Bad Beat brands are among the options. The bar has also partnered with one of the city’s most reputable breweries, Tenaya Creek, to create the exclusive Tap That Blonde Ale, perfect for summer sipping. Match it up with the Captain’s Burger, an all-beef creation with bacon, cheddar, fried onions, Captain Morgan rum barbecue sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. It’s a powerful duo.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO