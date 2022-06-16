Chapman VFW Post 10509 earns All-State Award

Chapman Memorial VFW Post 10509 Steve Manning shows the hat he received for the post receiving the 2022 All-State Award. Ed Boice

For the fifth year in a row, Chapman Memorial VFW Post 10509 earned the 2022 All-State Award from the VFW’s Department of Kansas. Steven Manning, commander of the post, said the post received the award June 11.

To earn the award, Manning said posts must maintain membership numbers from the previous year. The post has around 46 members, Manning said. He also said the post has the second longest current streak in Kansas of six years for maintaining 100 percent membership. Posts also need to meet requirements for certain activities and programs, such as the Boy Scouts, different types of community service and with other VFW programs like the VFW National Home for Children.

Manning said nine other posts in the state also earned the award this year.

“Sometimes you’ll meet the requirements, and you still not get it,” Manning said.

While they don’t receive a physical award, Manning said he and the post’s quartermaster, Christopher Mandic, receive a hat with the award named on it.

Post 10509 meets in the tornado shelter in Chapman on the first Thursday of every month at 7:30 p.m. For more questions about Post 10509, call Manning at 785-761-6851.