AMBER Alert cancelled after missing Texas 13-year-old Kionna Braxton found safe

Your Thursday Morning Headlines, June 16th, 2022 03:26

HONEY GROVE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An Amber Alert was cancelled after a missing North Texas girl was found safe in Arlington.

The alert was issued Thursday morning for 13-year-old Kionna Braxton after she was reported missing in Honey Grove, about an hour and a half northeast of Dallas.

Have you seen Kionna Braxton? Contact the Honey Grove Police Department at (903) 378.2222 if so. Honey Grove Police Department

Officers with the Honey Grove Police Department said Braxton was found safe but declined to release any further information.

Arlington police confirmed that their officers located Braxton after receiving a tip that she was in their city. Braxton was found at an apartment complex with other individuals.

Police are currently speaking with those individuals, and an investigation is ongoing.