Antigo's Gray and Kautza receive WBCA All-District honors

The Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association (WBCA) has released its All-District Teams for the past high school season and a pair of Antigo Red Robins have been honored.

Outfielder Mason Gray received an honorable mention on the Northcentral squad. Gray, a junior, was a tremendous power hitter for the Red Robins and led the Great Northern Conference in home runs and RBIs.

Gray, who also spent some time at the catcher position, was a first team All-Conference selection as a utility player and was a second team outfielder. Overall for the year he batted .403 with five homers, nine doubles, 29 RBIs and 17 runs scored.

Senior infielder Caden Kautza was named to the Academic All-District Team for the Northcentral region. Kautza has a 4.56 cumulative G.P.A. He will attend the Milwaukee School of Engineering in the fall.

Kautza was a standout on the diamond as well, where he earned second team All-Conference honors.