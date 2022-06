The effort is there, but the skills are lacking when an energetic dog leaps for a tennis ball and misses. The photographic proof of the failed attempt, above, is "Oops, Missed It" by Pat Heard. It's one of the entries that has been submitted to the annual Animal Friends Comedy Pet photography awards. Pet owners compete for the title of Comedy Pet Photographer of the Year and about $2,500 (2,000 pounds sterling) in prize money.

ANIMALS ・ 16 HOURS AGO