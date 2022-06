SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police have found their missing K-9 officer. But Monday afternoon, the department shared the dog had been located and is safe. Robert Singleton, Sumter Police Patrol Division Commander says, "We we're at our staging location when a member of the public knew who knew we we're out looking for Jake, actually came to us and flagged one of our officers, the person that flagged us down, took us to a residence that was nearby to the area we we're searching, and our officers went down there I met them down there and we confirmed it was Jake, he was very excited to see us probably as excited as we we're to see him."

