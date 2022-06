The Nevada State Railroad Museum has been a fixture in Carson City since 1980. Rotary Club of Carson City members will learn about what is housed in the museum, its important role in history and an upcoming celebration at the club’s meeting on Tuesday, June 20 at noon in the Brewery Arts Center’s Grand Ballroom. Railroad buffs and anyone interested in learning more about the museum are welcome to attend.

