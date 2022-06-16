ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Marlins reportedly 'pushing hard' for OF Ramon Laureano

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wSlO8_0gCm1SSd00
Athletics center fielder Ramon Laureano is generating no shortage of trade rumors. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Marlins have hung around baseball’s competitive landscape the last couple of seasons, buoyed by a dynamic young starting rotation. Their offense, however, consistently underwhelms. Thus far in 2022, however, neither the pitching nor the offense has been able to escape the torpid middle. The Marlins are tied for 13th overall in the majors with a 3.85 team ERA, and they are similarly tied for 13th overall on the offensive end with a 104 wRC+.

It still likely wouldn’t surprise anyone to hear they might be looking for bats. The latest scuttlebutt has the Marlins “pushing hard” for outfielder Ramon Laureano, according to Peter Gammons (via Twitter). The irony, of course, is that center field has been a particular need for the Fish since dealing Starling Marte to the A’s last season. Marte now plays for the rival Mets, and the A’s are in a position to deal.

The Marlins invested heavily in their outfield this offseason, adding both Jorge Soler and Avisail Garcia to young trade acquisitions Jesus Sanchez and Bryan De La Cruz. But they weren’t able to find their long-term answer in center. Sanchez has held his own (93 wRC+, -1 DRS, 0.5 fWAR), but Laureano certainly brings a panache to outfield glove work that the Marlins may find appealing. Laureano has traditionally rated well defensively, and he doesn’t want for offensive firepower, either, owning a career 117 wRC+ over 1,392 career plate appearances.

Of course, the A’s have to be willing to give him up as well. At 21-43 on the year, Oakland is firmly in a step-back year, and given their history, anyone is likely to be on the table, particularly an almost-28-year-old veteran like Laureano. GM David Forst has gone on record saying that no one is off-limits on the roster, writes Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle. Of course, that’s long been the company line for the A’s, particularly when they enter a sell-off period, as they did this past winter.

With true two-way center fielders being relatively tough to come by these days, however, Laureano figures to be a popular target. The A’s, for their part, may have found his successor in Cristian Pache, though Pache’s 27 wRC+ practically begs the A’s to reconsider. Laureano is still firmly in his prime, and with two more seasons of team control beyond this year, the A’s should feel no particular pressure to move him.

So while the Marlins may very well do their due diligence on Laureano, the A’s have resisted the temptation to deal him thus far. If they do ultimately decide that Laureano adds more long-term value as a trade asset than as their everyday right fielder (and Pache insurance), they can likely find more suitors beyond the Marlins. The Brewers, Padres, Phillies, Red Sox and Dodgers join the Marlins as bottom-10 teams in terms of fWAR production from their center fielders, while the Guardians, Astros and Rays land in the bottom 10 by wRC+. That’s no shortage of competitive clubs with a need in the grass.

Speculatively speaking, the Phillies may present the biggest challenger to the Marlins in terms of their interest. Philadelphia, like the Marlins, has been active in their search for a long-term center fielder, and they don’t appear to have that guy in their pipeline. We know the Phillies are doing what they can to compete, and as of right now, they’re doing a better job than the Marlins in that regard — they sit three games ahead of the Marlins in the standings, though still 8.5 games behind the division-leading Mets.

Of course, whether or not the Phillies have the prospects to properly woo Oakland is another question entirely. The Marlins have long been touted for their depth of young starting pitching, and if they decide to deal from that pool, Laureano may be the type of piece they would target. For now, however, the decision is still Oakland’s to make.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers designate Lorenzo Cain for assignment

The Brewers have designated Lorenzo Cain for assignment. The move comes on the same day that he reached 10 years of MLB service time. Cain and the club came to a “mutual decision” about the roster move, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. Jonathan Davis was selected from Triple-A to take his roster spot, per the team.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox designate 1B Yermin Mercedes for assignment

The White Sox announced a series of roster moves today, selecting the contract of catcher Seby Zavala and designating first baseman Yermin Mercedes for assignment. They also recalled lefty Tanner Banks. To make room on the active roster for Zavala and Banks, lefty Aaron Bummer was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to June 9, due to a lat strain, while righty Davis Martin was optioned to Triple-A.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels option OF Jo Adell, LHP Jhonathan Diaz

The Los Angeles Angels have made five roster moves, including optioning outfielder Jo Adell and left-hander Jhonathan Diaz to Triple-A. Infielder Luis Rengifo returns from the paternity list, while the Angels also selected the contract of right-hander Davis Daniel. To create room for Daniel on the 40-man roster, Los Angeles designated outfielder Dillon Thomas for assignment.
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Brewers claim RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez off waivers

The Brewers claimed right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez off waivers from the Twins, per a club announcement. Right-hander Freddy Peralta was transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster. Minnesota selected Gonzalez’s contract for a spot start and subsequently designated him for assignment over the weekend. He also was up for a start as a COVID-related replacement when the Twins were in Toronto.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Oakland, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds activate Jonathan India, Mike Moustakas

The Reds reinstated infielders Jonathan India and Mike Moustakas from the injured list and recalled southpaw Reiver Sanmartin before tonight’s game against the Diamondbacks. Corner outfielder Aristides Aquino is headed to the 10-day injured list due to a left calf strain, while infielders Colin Moran and Alejo López have been optioned to Triple-A Louisville.
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox sign Dan Winkler to minor league deal

The White Sox have signed reliever Dan Winkler to a minor league contract, according to an announcement from their Triple-A affiliate in Charlotte. He’ll step onto the Knights’ active roster in hopes of earning his way to the big leagues. Winkler opted out of a minor league deal...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Widely-panned move to walk Trea Turner won't threaten La Russa's job security

The White Sox shocked most onlookers when they hired Tony La Russa as manager over the 2020-21 offseason, bringing aboard the three-time World Series champion a decade after the end of his previous managerial stint in St. Louis. Chicago didn’t announce specific terms of La Russa’s contract at the time, calling it only a “multi-year deal.” Jon Heyman of the New York Post added some specifics this week, reporting that the 77-year-old is under contract for 2023 and makes $3.75M in annual salary.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners outright veteran reliever Drew Steckenrider

The Mariners announced Tuesday that righty Drew Steckenrider, who was designated for assignment last week, has cleared outright waivers and been assigned to Triple-A Tacoma. He’ll remain with the club but will not hold a spot on the 40-man roster. Steckenrider has enough service time to reject the assignment...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
David Forst
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Peter Gammons
Person
Cristian Pache
MLB Trade Rumors

Rangers' Eli White to undergo wrist surgery

Rangers outfielder Eli White will undergo surgery tomorrow to repair a fracture in his right wrist, as Levi Weaver of the Athletic was among those to relay. He’ll be shut down from all baseball activities for at least six weeks, and he’ll assuredly be facing a lengthy rehab process even after he’s again able to begin ramping back up. White went on the 10-day injured list before tonight’s win over the Astros, and it’s only a matter of time before he’s transferred to the 60-day IL.
ARLINGTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins release former first-round pick Derek Fisher

The Twins released outfielder Derek Fisher from their Triple-A affiliate over the weekend, per the transactions log at MiLB.com. The former Astros, Jays and Brewers outfielder inked a minor league deal with Minnesota over the winter. Once regarded as one of the game’s top outfield prospects, Fisher has managed just...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB Trade Rumors

Exploring the trade candidacy of Reds utilityman Brandon Drury

Very little has gone right for Cincinnati Reds in 2022. Cost-saving moves over the winter that softened the depth of the roster put a dampened the mood before the season even started. Once the season began, the injury bug bit hard, putting pressure on that depth, which the roster hasn’t been able to withstand. The Reds are currently 23-39, ahead of just Washington among National League clubs.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Astros#Brewers#Mets#Wrc
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox promote prospect Jeter Downs, designate James Norwood

The Red Sox announced Monday that they’ve recalled infield prospect Jeter Downs from Triple-A Worcester and designated right-hander James Norwood for assignment. It’ll be the MLB debut for Downs whenever he first steps onto the field for a game. Acquired alongside Alex Verdugo and Connor Wong in the trade that sent Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers, Downs was once widely ranked among the sport’s 100 best prospects but has seen his stock tumble following a pair of poor showings in Triple-A. In 53 games so far with the WooSox, the 23-year-old Downs is hitting just .180/.297/.397 with a 31.1% strikeout rate in 222 plate appearances. That actually represents a modest improvement over his struggles in a larger sample during the 2021 campaign. Overall, he’s now tallied 627 Triple-A plate appearances with just a .187/.281/.355 slash to show for it.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox place Yasmani Grandal on IL, activate Lance Lynn

The White Sox announced they placed catcher Yasmani Grandal on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to June 12, due to lower back spasms. Coming off the IL to take his active roster spot is starter Lance Lynn, who is in line to make his season debut. In order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Lynn — who had been on the 60-day IL — the club has placed reliever Ryan Burr on release waivers.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Pirates promote IF prospect Liover Peguero

The Pirates have called up infielder Liover Peguero up from Double-A to the active roster, per a team announcement. Tucupita Marcano was placed on the COVID-related injured list, in the corresponding move. The somewhat unexpected promotion may be simply a late reaction to Marcano’s absence, as noted by Kevin Gorman...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Corey Knebel removed as Phillies closer

Recently minted Phillies manager Rob Thomson told Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia Wednesday that Corey Knebel is out as the team’s closer, for the time being. Signed to a one-year, $10M deal this past offseason, Knebel hasn’t demonstrated the same sharpness he did in last year’s campaign with the Dodgers. While this season’s 3.24 ERA through 25 innings is plenty respectable, his 20.7% strikeout rate is far from his career average while his 14.4% walk rate ranks amongst the worst in the league. Knebel’s four blown saves also stand as the highest mark in the league at the moment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Angelos family reportedly battling over control of Orioles

The hands at the levers of the Baltimore Orioles are fighting each other, according to a report from Tim Prudente and Justin Fenton of The Baltimore Banner. The piece provides details of a lawsuit wherein Louis Angelos is suing his brother John Angelos. Both men are the sons of 92-year-old Peter Angelos, who was the principal investor of a group that purchased the franchise in 1993. The lawsuit from Louis alleges that Peter intended for his two sons and Georgia, wife of Peter and mother of John and Louis, to share control of the team, but that John has since taken steps to seize control of the club against his father’s wishes.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies select IF Yairo Munoz, option former first overall pick Mickey Moniak

The Phillies selected the contract of infielder Yairo Munoz from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and optioned center fielder Mickey Moniak back to Lehigh Valley in a corresponding 26-man roster move. Infielder Jean Segura was transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Munoz. Segura suffered a broken finger a couple weeks back and is expected to miss up to 12 weeks of action as a result.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy