Texas A&M eliminated Texas from the College World Series on Sunday, and one of the Aggies players couldn’t have been happier about it. Pitcher Micah Dallas allowed two runs (one earned) over five innings and picked up the win in his Aggies’ 10-2 victory over the Longhorns. Both teams entered the game with one loss in the event, so the loser was eliminated. That happened to be Texas.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO