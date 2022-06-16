ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

PG&E Begins Burying 10,000 Miles of Power Lines

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia’s largest utility has started an ambitious project to bury 10-thousand miles of power lines to prevent wildfires. PG&E had resisted calls to bury lines because of the cost but reversed course after its...

New Wildfire Prevention Technology Shuts Off Power On Impact

Sonora, CA — Things like tree branches falling into power lines have been the cause of multiple high-profile fires in recent years in California. In response, PG&E has been implementing new technology that will shut off power within one-tenth of a second,when a fault, such as a tree limb coming into contact with a powerline, is detected. PG&E reports that last year, on 170 circuits with the new safety settings enabled, there was an 80% reduction in “reportable ignitions in high fire-threat areas that could result in a wildfire,” compared to the prior three-year average.
Bear fight caught on video inside California resident's carport

CALIFORNIA -- A grisly encounter was caught on video of two bears viciously fighting each other in a California resident's carport. The Ring footage captures the bears charge from opposite sides of the carport before slamming into each other. They then briefly stare each other down while standing upright then...
Silicon Valley

California fuel prices set to soar as Chevron’s East Bay refinery begins maintenance work

Gasoline and diesel prices in the Golden State may soar to fresh records in coming weeks as one of the largest refineries on the West Coast starts maintenance. Chevron Corp. is scheduled to carry out multi-unit maintenance at its Richmond refinery on the San Francisco Bay, which is expected to last for about a month, according to people familiar with operations. The planned work includes gasoline-making units and comes as both Phillips 66 and PBF Energy Inc. are already conducting upkeep at diesel and jet fuel-making facilities.
The Little-Known History of California's Only Black-Founded Town

To seek out America’s Black history is to unwittingly assume the role of archeologist and detective—so many of our stories have been buried or tossed aside, waiting for a patient explorer to unearth them. Such is the case with America’s Black-founded towns, which sprang up in the Reconstruction Era following the Civil War, a product of America’s brief and since-defaulted commitment to provide security for the formerly enslaved. During those fleeting years—before Jim Crow, redlining, and similar codified measures took hold—newly freed Black citizens set off to make good on the long-promised American Dream, planting their flags in undeveloped plots and offering safehavens where race-based discrimination and violence didn’t exist.
Lake Tahoe's $64M Castle on the Hill Is Nevada's Most Expensive Home

What Lake Tahoe locals call the "castle on the hill" is currently Nevada's most expensive home. It's available for $64 million. “It’s without a doubt one of a kind for the region. It’s an iconic property,” says Mike Dunn. Dunn, Kerry Donovan, Shari Chase, and Susan Lowe are listing the property for Chase International.
Herd Of Elk Running Along The Beach In Oregon Is An Incredible Sight To See

A herd of elk is making waves (no pun intended) across the internet after footage surfaced of them running through the surf on a beach in Oregon. The viral footage was captured by various folks along Cannon Beach, a spot on the northern coast, about an hour and half northwest of Portland. With some rather large waves at high tide, the elk were most likely trying to avoid getting swept up in the swells.
'Everybody you know is getting infected': Why Oregon is awash in unreported COVID-19 infections

Todd Ouzts let his guard down this week for perhaps the first time in two years and quickly regretted it. After spending most of the pandemic isolated at home with his wife, Ouzts went to a Home Depot Monday, maskless, to buy a garage door opener. The 60-year-old semi-retired stop-motion animator had already received four doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and figured he was as prepared as he could be to transition back to a more normal life.
