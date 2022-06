(June 20, 2022) Five senior officers from the USS Nantucket, one of the Navy’s newest Freedom-class combat ships, visited Nantucket this weekend. The ship couldn’t make the trip, because its size, 378 feet, makes getting into the harbor precarious. There are plans, however, for the ship to visit the island in the fall of 2023 along the south shore, commanding officer Kari Yakubisin said.

