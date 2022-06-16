Ray Dalio Not Investing In Debt Assets, La Repubblica Reports

Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition, live from the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha. Francine Lacqua delivers the latest news and analysis on the markets with leaders in global finance and economics -- ahead of a key conference in the Middle East that could be critical in solving the global energy crisis. Air New Zealand CEO Gregory Foran talks to us about how to stem summer travel chaos. We discuss gas, oil and nuclear power with start-up founder Stefano Buono. And we break down the latest on the markets and China with Fil Investment Management's Catherine Yeung. (Source: Bloomberg)

