Inciarte had some decent numbers in AAA with the Yankees organization, posting a .744 OPS. But with their loaded outfield situation, it was always going to be a long shot that he made it to the bigs for them. Now, Inciarte goes from the organization with the best record in the AL to the one with the best record in the NL. Perhaps it could have an impact on the race for the NL East later in the season, but I know the Mets are hoping they’ll never have to see him in the majors.

MLB ・ 3 HOURS AGO