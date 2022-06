Anthony Davis has gone from being the player Los Angeles Lakers fans were hoping would become the next main star for the franchise to being the biggest question mark heading into the next season. It didn't help when a video of him admitting that he hadn't touched a basketball in 2 months went viral earlier this month, with many using it to question his work ethic and will to get back to his best.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO