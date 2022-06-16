Finney County Humane Society to host Barkeritaville fundraiser

Dodge City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) -On Wednesday, June 8th the Dodge City Police Department learned a large fight had occurred near the Hoover Pavilion around 8:00 pm on Tuesday, June 7th. The fight involved several males who were beating a 15-year-old male. During the fight, the 15-year-old fell to the ground and was punched and kicked several times by the other males. Detectives began working on the investigation and quickly determined the fight was gang-related and were able to identify several suspects and witnesses.

DODGE CITY, KS ・ 5 DAYS AGO