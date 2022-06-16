ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finney County, KS

Finney County Humane Society to host Barkeritaville fundraiser

By Dalton Janousek, See author's posts
westernkansasnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – The Finney County Humane Society’s summer fundraiser Barkeritaville is slated for Friday, June 24th from 6:30-10:30 at Garden...

www.westernkansasnews.com

westernkansasnews.com

One child dead after drowing in Hamilton County

Syracuse, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – One child’s body was recovered in western Kansas on Friday at Sam’s Pond in Hamilton County. According to a Facebook post, The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Officers responded to a call just after four Friday afternoon of two children involved in a possible drowning.
westernkansasnews.com

Man Arrested in Connection to May 10th Shooting

Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – On May 10, 2022, Officers of the Garden City Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of A Street. Upon arrival, Officers located two individuals with gunshot wounds. The individuals were transported to St. Catherine Hospital for treatment. Back on May...
GARDEN CITY, KS
KSN News

Veterinarian who worked to save SW Kansas livestock speaks out

HASKELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), extreme weather is to blame for the deaths of thousands of cows in Southwest Kansas over the weekend. Dr. Miles Theurer, a veterinarian, works with 16 feed lots in Kansas, 10 of which were impacted by those extreme conditions. Dr. […]
HASKELL COUNTY, KS
