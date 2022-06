GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Conestoga Mall in Grand Island has a few openings for businesses and it seems they’re filling up quite nicely. Guy Skodmin, owner at KO Toys & Arcade, was at the mall with a discount store before he opened up his toy shop. He mentioned that he was looking for other places to start rather than the mall but the price just couldn’t be beat in lease for a small business owner. He signed long-term so him and his toy shop will be there for years to come.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO