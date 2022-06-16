ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Hanks shouts at fans after causing wife to trip

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Hanks has been seen angrily telling fans to "back off" after his wife Rita Wilson tripped while being surrounded as they left a restaurant in New York. The actor is currently promoting his latest film Elvis, in which he plays Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker. While leaving a...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 12

Debbie Burtwell
4d ago

I am not sticking up, for Tom. However, It must get scarey, in The Public, these days. So Many Crazy People, in these Crowd's. He, just Overeacted. Let's not Judge to Harshly. 🤔😐

Reply
3
BLÀCKBEÀRD
4d ago

she didn't fall or anything and he freaks out and throws a temper tantrum.. true class act

Reply(2)
7
