Saint Louis, MO

The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: June 17-19

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate the ’90s, dance in the streets of Old Webster or treat Dad to a cruise this weekend. “Join us for a special Maker Market Third Friday June 17 from 6 to 9pm. Showcasing small and local creators, the evening will include sweet and savory hand pies from Misters Hand...

The queens of St. Louis soul food

Tour St. Louis’ soul food scene with these Readers’ Choice Favorite Soul Food winners. Just a few hundred yards from Grand Center Arts District, Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust earned a national audience via a reality TV show following the fortunes of the Montgomery family and its matriarch, singer-turned-restaurateur Miss Robbie. The restaurant has become a local soul food institution, with frequently long lines attesting to its popularity. Order meat or fish and two or three sides from a menu of rotating daily specials – barbecue ribs and rib tips on Saturday, roast beef and huge turkey legs on Sunday – alongside staples like baked chicken and smothered pork steaks. No matter what day of the week you go, you’ll be eating hearty fare grounded squarely in the soul food canon like black eyed peas, mac ‘n’ cheese and okra. Don’t forget to order a slice of the peach or pear cobbler.
St. Louis classic Olympia Kebob has been serving traditional Greek dishes for over 40 years

Step inside Olympia Kebob House & Taverna in Richmond Heights and be transported through time to a traditional Greek taverna. “The Olympia was opened in November of 1980 by my father, George P. Nicholas, and my grandfather, Pete Nicholas,” says George Nicholas, co-owner of the restaurant. “My father spent some time in Greece while his brother attended medical school in Athens, and it was their experience there that inspired the transformation of the building into a Greek style grill/deli. Their favorite place to eat in Athens was a small hole-in-the-wall souvlaki shack which only sold pork kebobs on pita bread.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
From hot honey to granola, put locally made products to work with these five recipes

One of the things you hear over and over again is what a standout city St. Louis is for makers. It’s an embarrassment of riches, really; local products abound at farmers’ markets and retailers all around the city, from the smallest boutique shops to the biggest nationwide grocery chains. Seek them out, and you’ll never go back: not only are they far superior to other offerings, but you’re helping support your friends and neighbors so they can keep doing what they’re doing. What’s more? Most of our local products are no one-trick ponies: You can use them as intended, or get creative and find new ways to feature them in your own cooking. Here, we’re sharing five recipes that spotlight the best of our local maker scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: June 16 to 22

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre brings a packed week with Chicago on Saturday, June 18 and Dead & Company on Tuesday, June 21. Look out for Juneteenth-adjacent shows going down all weekend long with Femi Kuti leading the pack at the Sheldon on Friday, June 17. Whatever your flavor, St. Louis has you covered, but you should maybe consider bringing a covering of your own — for your face that is. Venues are starting to bring back COVID-19 precautions, so have your mask and/or proof of vaccination at the ready, and be sure to check online to see what will be required before going out for the night. Of course, this can be circumvented by sticking to outdoor shows, but this nasty heatwave we're in will make that hard. Regardless, we've built a calendar that should cater to just about any taste in the river city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Sugarfire to open new restaurant in Arnold this fall

ST. LOUIS – One of the top barbeque restaurants in the St. Louis region is expanding its footprint in Jefferson County. Sugarfire Smokehouse is planning to open a new restaurant in Arnold, Missouri, this fall. The new location is planned in the 2200 block of Michigan Avenue, though the grand opening date is still to be determined.
ARNOLD, MO
Sit Means Sit St. Louis now under new ownership

Chase McDowell has brought the Sit Means Sit Franchise to St. Louis. Sit Means Sit is the largest U.S. based dog training company and has over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada. They are attention based, balanced trainers that work with any age, any breed and any problem dog.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Ted Drewes South Grand location remains closed due to hiring issues

A St. Louis institution, Ted Drewes Frozen Custard, has been unable to open its South Grand location because managers can’t find enough people to staff it. The larger location at 6726 Chippewa Street has been open for the season, staffed with at least 60 people. But they have been unable to hire the 25 people needed to run the location at 4224 South Grand Boulevard, said manager Travis Dillon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Sugarfire Smokehouse to open new location in Jefferson County

ARNOLD, Mo. — Sugarfire Smokehouse will open a new location this fall, in Arnold. The new location is the 16th addition to the barbecue restaurant chain across the country. It's the second location for existing Sugarfire franchisees Gregg Medeiros, Tom Lombardo, Tyson Long and John Brauch, who opened a Sugarfire in O'Fallon, Illinois, in 2017. It will be the eighth location in Missouri, where Sugarfire Smokehouse was founded, according to a statement from Sugarfire.
ARNOLD, MO
Introducing.....the official hot dog of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – The St. Louis Board of Aldermen passed a resolution declaring the official hot dog of St. Louis. Steve’s Hot Dogs held an official bracket in March to help pick the top dog. The Tower Grove South restaurant’s St. Louis-Style Hot Dog is a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
“It’s in the sizzle” | The burger that’s been a “smash” in St. Louis since 1934

Like toasted ravioli and provel cheese, St. Louis is inextricably linked to the hamburger. The 1904 Louisiana Purchase Exposition in Forest Park was a coming- out party for the hamburger. Three decades after that grand world’s fair, another burger took center stage in the Midwest: the smashburger, which made its debut in February 1934 at the venerable chain Steak ’n Shake.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Photos: Time is winding down on St. Louis area clock repair shop

After 33 years of business on Brentwood Boulevard, Robert Good, 66, is retiring. His shop, Clockmaster Inc., will shut its doors at the end of July, leaving a growing hole in local businesses doing complex clock and watch repair. Photos by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Dick Bold from McDonald's

Your browser does not support the audio element. Local McDonald's owner Dick Bold talks about the reopening of the Alton store on Broadway and about working for the company.

