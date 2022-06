It’s the time of year where football should be on the mind a bit less, even. for those whose lives revolve around it. I (Colin) for example, am on vacation with family, and yet I’m still looking for ways to turn anything into content for the site. We truly appreciate your continued support so much throughout what was objectively a train wreck of a season with some insane lows. And despite needing a break from this team maybe more than ever, we strive to inform, entertain, and possibly even educate.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO