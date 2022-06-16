Council Bill Would Make ACS Track COVID Toll on Kids Who Lost Family

ON THIS DAY IN 1927, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “Although Brooklyn is one of the most progressive industrial sections of the country and is steadily expanding commercially, it is maintaining its place as the home boro of the metropolis. Its transit system — subways, elevated roads, trolley lines and bridges — makes it the most convenient place to live in for persons employed in all sections of New York City. The boro’s beautiful residential neighborhoods, Flatbush, Bay Ridge, Hill section, Dyker Heights and the Park Slope, with its park system, its churches, wide streets, boulevards, shopping centers and educational facilities, give it its character as a home center and establish its future prosperity. Brooklyn has more home owners in proportion to its population than any other section of the country. Following the World War, governmental aid was advocated by statesmen who realized that the interests of good government are advanced in proportion to the number of additional home owners in a city because the home owner naturally makes the best type of citizen. Hundreds of former residents of Manhattan have come here from congested neighborhoods and purchased homes, convinced that it is the proper place to bring up a family. Brooklyn accepts gracefully, yes, proudly, the gibe that it is the community of baby carriages.”

