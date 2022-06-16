ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Council Bill Would Make ACS Track COVID Toll on Kids Who Lost Family

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was originally published on Jun 15 8:34pm EDT by THE CITY. The city’s child welfare agency would be required to submit reports on kids who lost a parent or caregiver to COVID under a new bill that aims to bring more transparency to the pandemic’s toll on...

brooklyneagle.com

newyorkupstate.com

‘Good moms and dads sometimes smell like weed’: How the marijuana stigma nearly destroyed one New York mother

Kimber Arezzi is a Long Island resident. She is a medical cannabis patient, caregiver and advocate. She is an active volunteer for WomenGrow and Director of Education for The CannaDiva, an online community fighting the stigma of cannabis consumption. She wrote this first-hand account for NY Cannabis Insider to show how the stigma surrounding marijuana can impact a person's professional and personal life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nassauillustrated.com

Proud Boys Parade In Nassau County Once More

Members of an all-male extremist group stepped out again on Saturday, May 21, drawing criticism from neighbors and from many local leaders. A group of as many as 20 men dressed as Proud Boys, i.e. wearing and bearing a combination of the hate group’s signature outfits and slogans, paraded through Rockville Centre in Nassau County, possibly in response to results of school board elections in late May. The ‘Western Chauvinist’ group was accompanied by a large yellow pickup truck bearing a sign that reads “Law And Order,” a sight that witnesses of prior marches have often recalled.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

DEA Arrests Major Drug Trafficker with 25 Pounds of Fentanyl and 33 Pounds of Cocaine

Following a yearlong investigation into narcotics and gun trafficking in Queens and Brooklyn, 13 individuals were arrested in Brooklyn, Queens and The Bronx during the past two days on charges contained in two indictments that are unsealed and two criminal court complaints that were filed today. During the long-term investigation, an undercover officer purchased large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin including fentanyl pressed into counterfeit prescription pills with a street value worth over $3 million. In total,15 kilograms of cocaine and 12 kilograms of fentanyl mixtures were seized along with an assault weapon and three firearms, two of which were allegedly sold by accused ringleader NELSON CRUZ who is charged with Operating as a Major Trafficker.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
adafruit.com

Juneteenth Events at NYC Parks

Get outside and celebrate Juneteenth across Brooklyn, Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island!. Join us and our partners and friends in celebrating Juneteenth at concerts, workshops, Urban Park Ranger tours, and other celebrations at parks across New York City!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

June 19: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

ON THIS DAY IN 1927, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “Although Brooklyn is one of the most progressive industrial sections of the country and is steadily expanding commercially, it is maintaining its place as the home boro of the metropolis. Its transit system — subways, elevated roads, trolley lines and bridges — makes it the most convenient place to live in for persons employed in all sections of New York City. The boro’s beautiful residential neighborhoods, Flatbush, Bay Ridge, Hill section, Dyker Heights and the Park Slope, with its park system, its churches, wide streets, boulevards, shopping centers and educational facilities, give it its character as a home center and establish its future prosperity. Brooklyn has more home owners in proportion to its population than any other section of the country. Following the World War, governmental aid was advocated by statesmen who realized that the interests of good government are advanced in proportion to the number of additional home owners in a city because the home owner naturally makes the best type of citizen. Hundreds of former residents of Manhattan have come here from congested neighborhoods and purchased homes, convinced that it is the proper place to bring up a family. Brooklyn accepts gracefully, yes, proudly, the gibe that it is the community of baby carriages.”
BROOKLYN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Dutchess and Orange Counties Not Recognizing Juneteenth Holiday

Even after becoming a federal holiday, the two Mid-Hudson counties with the highest population of Black residents will not be recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday. Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the date enslaved African Americans in Texas were finally notified that the Civil War was over and they were free. The date has been a holiday in the state of Texas since 1979 and slowly gained in popularity throughout the rest of the country over the past decade. In response to recent incidents of social injustice, New York and other states across the country recognized the holiday in 2020. After a groundswell of support, June 19 officially became a federal holiday in 2021.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Jamaine Rowe, 35, Arrested

On Friday, June 17, 2022, at 1845 hours, the following 35-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Jamaine Rowe. NYC Department of Correction (DOC) Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

For Rent: Two-Bedroom, Great Light, and a Tenant With COVID

The New York City rental market right now is complete chaos. With one in four Brooklyn apartments ending up in a bidding war and rents hitting record highs, brokers and landlords are operating in a virtually unregulated market. Which means they’re all acting nuts. For Lily, who works in public health and was looking at a Prospect Heights two-bedroom listed for $4,200 recently, that meant some familiar indignities: a no-show broker, a unit that didn’t match the listing description or photos. But there was something she hadn’t encountered before: The broker had neglected to mention that the tenant who was showing the apartment had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

After 102 years, beloved N.J. nursery set to sell its last plants

David Williams went to work at his family’s Westfield nursery at age five, making his first sales from his own stand just a few years after he learned to count. “I’ve been working here 55 years out of my 60 (years). Started with my little red wagon, and that’s when I was bringing my tomatoes up to the front to sell on my little stand,” Williams said.
WESTFIELD, NJ
CBS New York

Investigation continues into subway death of Marcus Bryant

NEW YORK -- A freak subway accident left a Brooklyn man dead, and investigators are still figuring out exactly what went wrong. Lit candles outside Marcus Bryant's apartment symbolize the memories of the 37-year-old will live on. About a mile away at the Avenue M subway station in Midwood, leftover pink caution tape serves as a more somber reminder of what happened to him. "I am shocked and amazed that such a thing could happen, and I feel very bad for the family," Harlem resident Roger Harris told CBS2. Transit officials say Bryant died in a freak accident just before midnight Wednesday when...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

NJ Steakhouse Named Among Best In America

Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in North Jersey. The River Palm Terrace — in business for more than 35 years — was named the best steakhouse in New Jersey by Eat This Not That.
SoJO 104.9

This poisonous plant can kill you and it’s all over NJ

I can’t even tell you how many old movies would reference “hemlock,” that always feared, rarely seen pretty little wildflower that is actually quite lethal. And now, it’s being found in New Jersey and all over the country. There’s not a state in the country that...
GOOGLE
PIX11

Group beats, robs fruit stand worker in the Bronx

SOUTH BRONX (PIX11) — A group of people attacked a fruit stand vendor in the Bronx when he pulled out his wallet to make change, police said Thursday. One of the attackers bought a mango from the 54-year-old vendor on May 28 near Griffin Place and East 149th Street, officials said. When the victim pulled […]
BRONX, NY

