Audubon, IA

Audubon baseball 'starting to click,' riding hot streak

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Audubon) -- After a rocky start, the Audubon baseball team now sits at 9-6 and have won six of their last seven games. It took Coach Matt Wilder's team some time to get their feet under them after a hectic preseason, but the Wheelers have peeled off four consecutive wins with...

www.kmaland.com

kmaland.com

Griswold softball, Fremont-Mills baseball top seeds in Corner Tournaments

(KMAland) -- Officials with the Corner Conference have released the brackets for this week’s conference softball and baseball tournaments. In softball, Griswold is the No. 1 seed while Fremont-Mills is the No. 2 seed. Sidney will open with a first round contest against Stanton on Thursday at Fremont-Mills while East Mills and Essex clash on Thursday in Griswold. The winner of Sidney/Stanton will face Fremont-Mills later on Thursday while the victor of East Mills/Essex gets Griswold.
GRISWOLD, IA
kmaland.com

Emgarten fans 19, Exira-EHK clinches RVC title

(Kimballton) -- Macy Emgarten's masterful performance led Exira-EHK to a win on Monday and handed the Spartans an outright Rolling Valley Conference title. Emgarten posted a Senior Night to remember by striking out 19 in the 1A No. 14 Spartans' 3-1 win over Woodbine in softball action. "I couldn't have...
WOODBINE, IA
kmaland.com

Softball: Woodbine at Exira-EHK

There's a doozy in the Rolling Valley Conference tonight with Exira-EHK and Woodbine going at it. Trevor Maeder has the call from Kimballton.
WOODBINE, IA
IHSBCA Rankings (6/20): CAM, Underwood join, LC moves up

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central's impressive weekend moved them up two spots in the latest IHSBCA state rankings while CAM and Underwood are new to the rankings. The Titans moved from No. 6 to No. 4 in Class 3A while the Eagles joined the 2A rankings at No. 10 and CAM sits at No. 10 in 1A.
UNDERWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Atlantic's O'Hara joining former teammates with Hawkeye track & field

(Atlantic) -- Former Atlantic track and field standout Gannon O’Hara is excited to continue running and jumping at Hawkeye Community College. “I have some good friends up there right now,” O’Hara told KMA Sports. “They told me they completely love it.”. O’Hara, who ran with Atlantic’s...
ATLANTIC, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Sports Schedule: Monday, June 20th

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports heads to Kimballton for a key Rolling Valley Conference softball showdown. Check out the full Monday KMAland Sports Schedule below. Kuemper Catholic at Shenandoah (DH) Lewis Central at Clarinda (DH) Harlan at Red Oak (DH) Atlantic at Glenwood (DH) Creston at St. Albert (DH) Corner Conference.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

CWS 2022 (6/20): Auburn eliminates Stanford, Ole Miss rolls Arkansas

(Omaha) -- Auburn eliminated Stanford, and Ole Miss rolled through Arkansas at the College World Series on Monday. The Bulldogs (43-21) used a big four-run sixth to push past the No. 2 seeded Cardinal (47-18). Cole Foster had two hits, including a three-run double, and Kason Howell added two hits of his own. Trace Bright (5-4) threw the first five innings, striking out eight, and Blake Burkhalter tossed the final 2 1/3 to get his 16th save.
OMAHA, NE
Gavin Larsen
kmaland.com

Red Oak Junction Days "leading back home" this weekend

(Red Oak) -- All roads are leading into Red Oak this weekend. Starting Thursday and going through Sunday, the town's annual Junction Days celebration will be in full swing. From bike rides to barbecue contests, it'll be a jam-packed several days. Joining the KMA "Morning Show," Red Oak Chamber and Industry Association members Elaine Carlson and Kesandra Pullen say attendees will have their choice of fun attractions to check out.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Joyce Petersen, 86, of Elk Horn, Iowa

Open Visitation Location:First Baptist Church in Harlan. Visitation Start:6:00 p.m. Cemetery:Burial will be held in the Clay Township Cemetery southwest of Elk Horn at 2:00 p.m. Notes:. Joyce Petersen, 86, of Elk Horn, Iowa, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Myrtue Medical Center in...
ELK HORN, IA
kmaland.com

Anne Van Druff Halvin and Peter Van Druff of Red Oak, Iowa

Visitation Location: The home of Anne Anderson Bennett. Visitation Start: After the graveside memorial service. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
RED OAK, IA
Domestic call leads to Red Oak arrest

(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody on assault charges. Red Oak Police say 35-year-old Jacob Richard Wunder was arrested late Sunday evening for domestic assault, impeding the air or blood flow, an aggravated misdemeanor. The arrest took place in the 1000 block of North 2nd Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Red Oak council backs bandstand expansion, funding request

(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials have gotten behind plans to renovate the Fountain Square Park bandstand. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council unanimously approved a financial request and a reward of contract for phase one of renovations to the bandstand in the northwest corner of the square. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright says the lone bid received from Red Oak-based Grant Contracting came in at just over $240,000 -- approximately $20,000 over the engineer's estimate. Red Oak Park and Tree Board Chairperson Bill Drey says nearly $50,000 is anticipated through Hotel/Motel Tax revenue, but Wright says they will need some financial contribution from the city.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Mills County reappraisals start next month

(Glenwood) -- Plans for reappraising properties in Mills County have been delayed for a few weeks. Officials with the county's assessor's office say an extensive door-to-door reappraisal of residential properties begins July 5th. Originally scheduled to begin today (Monday), Mills County Assessor Christina Govig tells KMA News the project was pushed back because of the need for a new appraiser.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Park bandstand project on Red Oak council agenda

(Red Oak) -- Discussion and possible action on a long-running project highlight's Monday night's Red Oak City Council meeting. At its regular meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Red Oak Fire Station, the council holds a public hearing on plans, specifications and form of contract for the Fountain Square Park bandstand project. Following the hearing, council members are expected to review bids for the project. Also on the agenda: more discussion regarding the city's comprehensive plan, with strategic implementation discussion. At its previous meeting two weeks ago, the council tabled action on a proposal from the Southwest Iowa Planning Council on updating the city's comprehensive plan, which is roughly 20 years old, and applying a strategy. SWIPCO Community Development Director Alexsis Fleener and Planning Technician Dani Briggs presented the proposal to the council. Fleener says the proposal would be more or less the same as the current plan but with a more recent assessment.
RED OAK, IA

